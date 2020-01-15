Meetings of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with Ambassadors of Montenegro, Gambia, Greece, Mongolia and Oman

On 14 January 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with newly appointed Ambassador Perisa Kastratoviç of Montenegro, Ambassador Landing Kinteh of Gambia and Michel-Christos Diamessis of Greece and wished them success during their terms in Turkey.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Ambassador Bold Ravdan of Mongolia and Ambassador Qasim Mohammed Salim Al Shalhi of Oman and thanked them for their courtesy visit.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Sahak Maşalyan who has been elected the 85th Patriarch of Turkey’s Armenians and congratulated him for his election.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would continue to work together within the multicultural and tolerant environment of our country.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.