H&R Block employees hold nationwide school re-supply drive

H&R Block helps Make Every Block Better by donating supplies to local schools in need

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: As part of H&R Block’s commitment to Make Every Block Better, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is hosting a school re-supply drive in offices nationwide through Jan. 17. A study by the National Center for Education Statistics reported 94% of public teachers spend approximately $500 a year without reimbursement. People visiting an H&R Block office are encouraged to donate to the nationwide school re-supply drive, which will help ensure teachers and students have necessary supplies to be successful for the remainder of the school year.



With more than 10,000 offices across the United States, H&R Block is committed to Make Every Block Better – the company’s community impact program dedicated to building connections among neighbors and improving the places and spaces within communities.

Who: H&R Block offices nationwide are accepting donations for area schools

When: Re-supply drive through Jan. 17, with supplies delivered on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020; time varies by location

Where: H&R Block offices nationwide with participating local schools

Interview/Photo Opportunity: On Tuesday, Jan. 21, at participating H&R Block offices, employees will present supplies to local schools.

To schedule an interview or photo opportunity with a local H&R Block office as they deliver school supplies to a local school, please contact Media Desk at 816-854-4287 or mediadesk@hrblock.com .

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information, get H&R Block News online and follow @HRBlockNews .



