Tenable Selected as Partner of Choice as BeyondTrust Exits Vulnerability Management Market

Tenable named as the preferred vulnerability management platform for BeyondTrust customers in exclusive partnership

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it has entered into an exclusive partnership with BeyondTrust, a worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), that names Tenable as the preferred vulnerability management partner for BeyondTrust Enterprise Vulnerability Management customers. BeyondTrust has made a decision to exit the Vulnerability Management market and has selected Tenable as its exclusive partner. Tenable was chosen for its market leadership in Vulnerability Management and Cyber Exposure to help organizations understand and manage their cyber risk.



Today's announcement follows Tenable’s recognition as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019” report where Tenable is top-ranked among 13 vendors in both the Strategy and Current Offering categories. Tenable.io® was also named the number one platform in the market for vulnerability and security configuration coverage, according to an analysis and report by Principled Technologies. In addition, Tenable.io was recognized as the Best Vulnerability Management Solution at the 2019 SC Awards.

“The market has spoken again - and has selected Tenable as the market leader in vulnerability management. In addition to the recognition from Forrester, we are number one in coverage, number one in accuracy, number one in zero-day research and the only vulnerability management vendor to surpass 100 zero-day discoveries in a single year. We’re laser-focused on ongoing innovation — from delivering Tenable Lumin to the industry’s first unified risk-based view of IT and OT security — to transform how cybersecurity is managed and measured,” said Renaud Deraison, chief technology officer and co-founder, Tenable. “We are honored to be the vulnerability management platform of choice for BeyondTrust. BeyondTrust vulnerability management customers should be very confident that they will be in the best possible hands with Tenable to solve their vulnerability management challenges.”

“When we decided to exit the vulnerability management market, it was critical that BeyondTrust referred its customers to a trusted company with a proven track record of product innovation and customer loyalty,” said Dan DeRosa, Chief Product Officer, BeyondTrust. “Tenable was the logical choice, having earned the trust and respect of tens of thousands of organizations globally. We are confident in our decision and know that our customers will be very well taken care of.”

BeyondTrust will end-of-life its vulnerability management suite of solutions effective December 31, 2020. BeyondTrust customers can learn more about the Tenable platform by joining the webinar on Tuesday, January 28 at 2 PM ET or requesting a demo at https://www.tenable.com/beyondtrust .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .

Contact Information:

Cayla Baker

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

443-545-2102, x 1544



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.