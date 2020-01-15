PRS focuses on mobilization for local elections in 2020

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 15 - The Social Renovation Party (PRS)’s president, Benedito Daniel, assured last Tuesday that one of the main challenges of his political organization, for the year 2020, is to mobilize citizens to actively participate in the local elections, which are expected to happen this year.,

The PRS president expressed this wish to his party’s militants during a New Year's greetings ceremony, held in the Municipality of Viana, Luanda.

Benedito Daniel defended that the solution of the social problems that Angolans are living necessarily involves the holding of local elections throughout the national territory.

The official called on the party's militants to work with the communities and civil society to make Angolans aware of their participation in the local elections.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the year 2019 was difficult for families which saw their purchasing power increasingly diminished with the rise in prices of the basic basket products.

