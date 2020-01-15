Periodic vehicles’ inspection starts this year

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 15 - The periodic vehicles’ inspection is due to kick off this year, according to national director of Road Traffic, Commissioner Elias Livulo.,

The high ranking Police officer announced this to the press on the sidelines of the First Special Session of the Executive Committee of the National Traffic Planning Council held Tuesday.

The event discussed the prevention and road safety policies in the country, among other issues.

Elias Livulo said that periodic inspection is necessary as most accidents are owed to the poor technical condition of the vehicles.

A public tender has been underway across the country since July, 2019 for outsourcing of inspection services of the vehicles in the country.

