Smart Decision Announces Live Advanced Preview of Algorithmic CBD Platform at USA CBD Expo 2020 in February

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is very excited to announce that the Company will be attending the USA CBD Expo 2020 in Las Vegas, NV from February 13-15, where management will be providing interested attendees with an advanced preview of its proprietary, patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithmic CBD product platform (CBDSmartDecision.com), currently in late-stage development.



“Our availability is already starting to fill up, so we would encourage those interested to reach out via email or phone to book some time with our team,” commented Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision. “The platform development process is on schedule, and we look forward to a full beta product launch by the end of Q1.”

Industry professionals, interested members of the general public, and current or prospective investors are encouraged to contact the Company to schedule an advanced preview of the Smart Decision platform technology currently under development:

Phone: 877-26-SMART (877-267-6278)

Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision’s efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision’s ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.





For more information, please contact:

Adam Green, CEO

Adam Green, CEO

Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART

Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com

Corporate Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com

Consumer Website: https://cbdsmartdecision.com



