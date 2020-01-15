Vehicles for Disabled Market is To Reach USD 5.13 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Vehicles for Disabled Market Size- USD 2.43 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 9.8%, Vehicles for Disabled Industry trends- improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, APAC expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vehicles for disabled market was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.13 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). Growing importance on providing equality to disabled people in terms of mobility and accessibility solutions and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing and developed countries is expected to boost market growth. However, high equipment cost and lesser medical reimbursement are considered as restraining factors for the growth of it.

The vehicles for disabled is fundamentally vehicle which has self-navigating wheelchair, its aim is to transport or move a disabled person form one place to its desired location. The wheelchair of car is equipped with a scanning ultrasonic rangefinder, digital camera, and an on-board microcomputer. The Vehicles for Disabled has wide ramp and more height as compared to the normal vehicles, so as to provide easy entry and exit for the disabled individual. The vehicle has latching tailgate with easy release handle secures the manual fold out for a clatter free and safe ride.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2332

Adaptive four-wheeler segment of the Vehicles for the disabled market is led by globally and regionally established players such as Vantage Mobility International (US), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Revability (US), BraunAbility (US), and Mobility Works (US).

In the region, North American region is projetced to be the major market for vehicles for disabled, followed by Europe. There are numerous private and government organisations in the US working on the mobility for disabled individual. The organisation includes Wheelers Accessible Van (WAV) Rentals, Accessible Vans of America (AVA), National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and National Highway Traffic and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

By vehicle type, mobility scooters segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment within the Vehicles for disabled market. Mobility scooters are power-operated vehicle/ scooter or electric operated which has a seat over three/four/five wheels which are assumed as the best solution for mobility of disabled individuals to travel shorter distances in terms of performing a daily task

Many mobility scooter producers are investing in research & developments to offer more innovative product to attract disabled individuals

Rising demand for mobility solutions for disabled people which helps in independently performing routine tasks to propel the growth of mobility scooter segment during forecast period

There have been numerous advancements to increase the efficiency of mobility scooters. For instance, mobility scooters can move at a speed of 4-8 mph, and one can adjust the seat-height of the vehicle according to the height of the disabled individual

Technological advancement and government policies adopted by economically developed countries such as US and Canada likely to boost the demand of vehicles for disabled in North American region.

In 2018, North America region accounted for the highest share in the vehicles for disabled market, followed by Europe. The developed economies like the US and Canada, and homegrown players such as Vantage Mobility International, Braunability, Revability, Inc., and Mobility Work, North America are boosting the market.

Leading car-sharing/ car-hailing service providers in the US and Canada are finding ways to explore this market through the introduction of wheelchair-accessible vehicle (WAV) taxi services

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth, followed by Europe and North America over the forecast period. The vehicles for disabled market growth in the region can also be driven by the increasing awareness towards mobility solution, developments in healthcare infrastructure along with several initiatives by governments and private organizations of the countries

Many companies like Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Vantage Mobility International (US), BraunAbility (US), Revability(US), Mobility Works (US), Pride Mobility (US), Sunrise Medical Holdings (Germany), Invacare (US), KYMCO Global (Taiwan), and Amigo Mobility International (US) and other are operating in the vehicles for disabled marketplace

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vehicles-for-disabled-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry Vehicle Type, by Entry Mechanism, by Entry Configuration, by Driving Option, by Ownership, by Manufacture type and by Region:

Vehicles for Disabled by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Adaptive 4 wheeler Passenger cars Pickup

Mobility Scooters

Vehicles for Entry Mechanism (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ramp Foldout ram Power ram

Lifting equipment

Vehicles for Disabled by Entry Configuration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Side

Rear

Vehicles for Disabled by Driving Option (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Driving on Swivel Seat

Driving through Wheelchair

Driving on Normal Seat

Vehicles for Disabled by Ownership (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Rental, Lease, Hire

Personal

Vehicles for Disabled by Manufacture Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

OEM

Third Party Customization

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2332

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Automotive and Transportation category by Reports And Data

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-market

Automotive Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-automotive-diagnostics-market

Automotive Metal Stamping Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-metal-stamping-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.