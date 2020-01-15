Global Biometrics Market, Forecast to 2024 - eGovernance, Mobile Biometrics & eCommerce Drive the Ubiquity of Biometrics in Commercial & Government Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biometrics Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biometrics market is at a high growth stage due to the ubiquity of dominant biometric modalities such as fingerprint and facial recognition.

The deployment of biometrics is increasingly pervasive in both governmental and commercial sectors because of ease of use and the high degree of convenience offered by the technology. Key applications are in identification, verification and authentication for enhanced security, but the usability of the technology is enabling its integration to support new business models and drive customer convenience in commercial segments.



The government biometrics segment dominates the overall market in terms of revenue and applicability. The rise of e-governance in less mature regions such as countries in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America is creating new demand for biometrics. In addition, the strong focus on border security and law enforcement is driving revenue streams for biometrics in mature markets. Similarly, commercial applications are burgeoning owing to the ubiquitous mobile biometrics that is enabling biometric authentication for multiple digital applications such as online payments and logical access controls.



Among regions, APAC remains a key market due to the high influence of the digital trend and greater customer acceptance of biometrics solutions. eCommerce and online retail are opening new avenues for biometric deployments across the region, with countries in other regions following suit. While stringent regulations pertaining to data privacy are causing uncertainty over biometrics, government regulations such as e-passports, digital ID, and digital licenses augur well for the technology's deployment in public service segments among different countries.



Advanced biometric modalities such as behavioral biometrics, palm vein biometrics, 3D facial recognition and artificial intelligence-based biometrics are gaining traction given the need for higher accuracy and faster response times for high-end deployments. As these deployments become more prevalent, vendors will need to focus on interoperability and deployment of the technologies for ensuring optimum usability of different modalities.

Key technology vendors will need to focus on cloud and edge based authentication solutions and multimodal biometrics to enable high return on investments (RoI) for end-users. Market partnerships and synergic network channels should be established to understand key end-user requirements for biometric deployments.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Biometrics Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Biometrics Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application

Revenue Discussion by Technology

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Biometrics Market

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Multimodal Biometrics

Growth Opportunity - Mobile Biometrics

Growth Opportunity - Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity - Blockchain

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Global Biometrics Market

Impact of Industry Mega Trends on the North American Biometrics Market

8. Government Segment Analysis

Government Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Government Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Government Application

9. Commercial Segment Analysis

Commercial Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Commercial Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Commercial Application

10. North America Analysis



11. Europe Analysis



12. APAC Analysis



13. RoW Analysis



14. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

15. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

List of Exhibits

