Professional Physical Therapy Expands In-Network Coverage Area with BlueCross BlueShield (Empire)

/EIN News/ -- Melville, NY, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services in the Northeast, announces today that it has expanded its in-network coverage area with Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire) to include more of their convenient locations with additional credentialed providers.

Empire is the one of the largest insurance providers in New York State, and approximately four million residents as well as 38,000 business, union, and small employers are insured by Empire. With this, Professional Physical Therapy is able to more closely meet the needs of these individuals, and provide them with more convenient access to superior services including physical, occupational, and hand therapy treatment.

“After careful demographic analysis of Empire members, Professional Physical Therapy has completed a strategic mapping exercise to provide additional coverage and improved access to care under our in-network status with Empire,” states Dan Dourney, CEO of Professional Physical Therapy. “Our patient communities in New York will now have greater access to the highest quality of care from all of our locations in New York City, Westchester and Long Island, so they can reach their goals and get their lives back.”

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates over 180 rehabilitation clinics in five Northeast states, with 81 locations in the New York area across Westchester, Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and Long Island.

For more information and a list of Professional Physical Therapy locations, services, and participating insurances, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

###

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metro and the Tri State area.

Professional’s patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical, Occupational and Hand Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals.

Founded in 1998, Professional operates over 180 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers, with 27 clinics located within other places of business, including Equinox and Blink Fitness Centers. Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000 square foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, NY, as well as a fitness center in Copiague, NY.

www.professionalpt.com

Melissa Doreson Professional Physical Therapy 631-359-2446 mdoreson@professionalpt.com



