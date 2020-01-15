Yamana Gold Exceeds 2019 Production Guidance for All Metals; Jacobina Tops Revised Full Year Guidance; El Peñón Posts Exceptional Quarterly Production

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) herein announces fourth quarter and full year preliminary 2019 production results, which exceeded guidance for gold, silver, and gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”).



FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong production momentum continued into the fourth quarter and for the full year 2019 with production results as presented in the tables below.

Fourth quarter production of 256,288 GEO, including 221,595 ounces of gold and 2.97 million ounces of silver, was above expectations.

Full year production of 1.02 million GEO (1) , including 900,339 ounces of gold, exceeded guidance of 1.01 million GEO (1) and 899,000 ounces of gold.

, including 900,339 ounces of gold, exceeded guidance of 1.01 million GEO and 899,000 ounces of gold. Full year silver production of 10.6 million ounces exceeded guidance of 10.0 million ounces.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Preliminary Production Full Year 2019 Preliminary Production 2019 Full Year Guidance GEO(1) Production (oz.) 256,288 1,024,454 1,010,000 Gold Production (oz.) 221,595 900,339 899,000 Silver Production (oz.) 2,967,867 10,640,156 10,000,000

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Jacobina posted record quarterly production of 41,774 ounces of gold and a further record, all-time high full year production of 159,499 ounces, which is also well above revised guidance of 152,000 ounces set in June 2019 and original guidance of 145,000 ounces.

El Peñón posted its highest quarterly and yearly production since rightsizing the operation in late 2016. Gold production for the quarter was 48,131 ounces and full year production was 159,515 ounces, well above guidance for 150,000 ounces.

Canadian Malartic produced 85,042 ounces of gold (50% basis) during the quarter and 334,596 ounces of gold (50% basis) for the year, in both cases well in line with budget.

Minera Florida produced 20,080 ounces of gold during the quarter, including more than 8,200 ounces in a standout month of December, which represents 50% more ounces than the monthly average in the preceding eleven months, for a total of 73,617 ounces of gold for the year. The Company views the recent performance as indicative of sustainably higher production from Minera Florida during 2020 compared with the last two years.

Cerro Moro produced 26,568 ounces of gold and 1,584,904 ounces of silver during the quarter, with full year gold production of 120,802 ounces and full year silver production of 6,322,864 ounces. Linear development, which was delayed in the quarter, is expected to improve throughout this year. Silver production exceeded plan although the positive contribution on GEO production was impacted by the higher GEO ratio from the outperformance of the gold price relative to silver price during the year compared to that assumed in guidance. The Company expects a further strong contribution to GEO production from silver at Cerro Moro as gold grades remain flat with silver grades significantly increasing during 2020.

Production in the month of December overall was a standout at 87,441 GEO representing more than 5% better than budget for the month.

(All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”) include gold plus silver at a ratio of 85.54, 86.02, and 90.09 for the fourth quarter of 2019, full year 2019, and full year 2019 guidance. Total Yamana includes Chapada, which was divested in July 2019.





Mine-by-Mine Fourth Quarter 2019 Preliminary Production Full Year 2019 Preliminary Production Gold (oz.) Chapada 52,311 El Peñón 48,131 159,515 Canadian Malartic (50%) 85,042 334,596 Jacobina 41,774 159,499 Cerro Moro 26,568 120,802 Minera Florida 20,080 73,617 Total Yamana(2) 221,595 900,339 Silver (oz.) El Peñón 1,382,963 4,317,292 Cerro Moro 1,584,904 6,322,864 Total Yamana(2) 2,967,867 10,640,156

Costs are expected to be in line with previous guidance and adjustments noted during the year that impacted all-in sustaining costs, including approximately $30 per GEO(1) from the removal of production from Chapada in the second half of the year. Costs were also impacted by decisions to spend more on exploration as well as the higher GEO ratio.

More detailed information relating to production and costs along with financial results, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, and guidance for 2020 to 2022 will be provided on February 13, 2020.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INCREASE TO DIVIDEND

Effective for the first quarter of 2020, the Company will implement its previously announced 25% dividend increase, bringing its annual dividend to $0.05 per share. This will mark the second increase to the annual dividend in the past six months.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE

The Company will release its complete fourth quarter and full year 2019 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, February 13, 2020 followed by a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call Details Toll Free (North America): 1-800-273-9672 Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2216 Webcast: www.yamana.com Conference Call Replay Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053 Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 5849142

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 14, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 6, 2020.



About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

416-815-0220

1-888-809-0925

Email: investor@yamana.com

