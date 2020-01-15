Alpha Appoints Rob Holland as New CEO

Brings Proven Track Record Leading High-Growth Enterprise SaaS Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha (www.alphahq.com), the leading market intelligence platform provider, announced today that it has named Rob Holland as the organization's Chief Executive Officer. Holland will lead the company’s next stages of revenue, product and territory growth. Thor Ernstsson, the company’s co-founder and previous CEO will continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.



“As the pioneer of on-demand user insights, Alpha is poised to accelerate growth with our next generation of market intelligence and insights offerings,” said Holland. “Customer adoption of our recent product enhancements has been outstanding, and we have more on the way. Our goal is to ensure that companies use the Alpha platform to inform every decision with data, as they deploy digital transformation and customer-first growth strategies.”

Holland is an accomplished entrepreneur and C-level executive, with a record of consistently delivering high-impact results at venture-backed start-ups and private equity-backed businesses, ranging from $10 million to $750 million in sales. Most recently, Holland was COO of Bluecore Inc., the personalized email platform for the world’s fastest growing retailers, where he had responsibility for the go-to-market, partnerships and finance functions. Prior to Bluecore, he was Group Vice President, General Manager of Advertiser Solutions at Oracle Data Cloud, and founded the Datalogix CPG business prior to its acquisition by Oracle. Holland has also held leadership positions in product management at The Nielsen Company.

“We are thrilled to have a leader of Rob’s caliber as Alpha’s next CEO,” said Michael Neril, Founder and Managing Partner at Spider Capital. “He brings the right balance of experience and entrepreneurialism to lead Alpha’s next level of growth, as we redefine how companies use dynamic user research to evolve how they create products and services. Alpha is poised to transform a massive, $25 billion+ market that remains largely dominated by legacy products and consulting firms.”

About Alpha

Alpha is the unified market intelligence platform, enabling businesses to rapidly ideate, research, test, and optimize future products. Headquartered in New York City, Alpha counts among its customers approximately a third of the Fortune 100, delivering on-demand market intelligence and insights for businesses focused on increasing customer-centricity. Alpha was founded in 2014 and is venture-backed by Spider Capital, Crosslink Capital and Calibrate Ventures.

For more information, visit us at https://alphahq.com/ , read our blog or follow us on Twitter @AlphaOnDemand .

