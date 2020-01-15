GBT Receives Early Grant of New Patent

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions, is pleased to announce an early patent granting date for its communication microchip patent.



GBT received a final granting notice confirming the official patent granting date as of December 31, 2019, Patent No.: US 10,521,614 B2

GBT's patent for its secure communication microchip, code name GopherInsight™, protects innovative IC (integrated circuit) technology and is targeted to be installed in IoT fixed and mobile devices. The microchip establishes private, secured networks for information sharing, and self-adjusts to the device's usage patterns in the areas of power consumption, data transfer rate, priority and network performance. The integrated circuit supports all forms of communications networks including satellite communications to connect with other GopherInsight™ ICs, along with its own, proprietary network protocol.

The comprehensive patent covers innovative concepts and methodologies including, but not limited to, mobile network parallel processing, database management, private secure communication networks, proprietary radio-based communication protocols, and more. The technology is intended to be used as a licensed independent semiconductor IP unit, or can be implemented on a device's main board/SIM card. The IC can be manufactured using modern fabrication nodes within deep nanometer range. The patent will protect GBT as it seeks to form joint ventures with IC design houses to design next generation communications chips. GBT will also seek to establish partnerships with major IT companies in the IoT/Device arena.

"We are pleased to have one of our major patents granted earlier than expected" stated Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO. "The invention includes innovative concepts and methods in the communications field. The patent protects future IC circuit designs that achieve a new level of security and privacy in the IoT/Device world.”

“We plan to commercialize this technology through business opportunities in partnership with IC design houses via licensing/royalty models. These new capabilities will enable design of high performance, low power, robust microchips to enhance our daily lives with new level of capabilities, security, privacy and with high performance. The technology supports advanced nanometer range manufacturing nodes to ensure product's low cost in mass production, high silicon yield, low power consumption and with superior speed. We are looking forward to offering new horizons within the IoT/Device world for the benefits of our partners and customers."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net - Powered by :

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregatorv2.genesisexchange.io (New Beta Version)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.