Novel Enzyme Technologies for Pharmaceutical Applications, 2019 Research Study

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel Enzyme Technologies for Pharmaceutical Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study discusses the novel enzyme technologies for enzyme discovery and improvements such as directed mutagenesis, metagenomics, artificial intelligence, and computational biology approaches and high throughput technologies used for the generation of enzyme variant libraries.



Additionally, novel enzyme applications and potential applications in medical sciences such as enzymes as cancer therapeutics, enzymes used to dissolve blood clots, an enzyme used for production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, enzymes in digestive and gastrointestinal disease treatment, enzymes in diagnostics and enzyme-based biosensors are covered. Enzyme replacement therapy and enzymes used in antibody-drug conjugates generation are also reviewed. Bacteriophage endolysins are being developed as next-generation antibacterials (enzybiotics) to counter antibiotic resistance make into this study.



The later part of this study mostly deals with enzyme expression systems, cell based and cell-free enzyme expression, and production including continuous processing, process intensification as well as enzyme purification with a brief introduction about enzymes in medical detergents.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Background: Enzyme Technologies for Pharmaceutical Applications

1.2 Research Scope: Advances in Enzyme Technologies for Pharmaceutical Applications

1.3 Analysis Framework

1.4 Research Methodology: Five Steps Toward Success

1.5 Key Findings of Novel Enzyme Technologies for Pharmaceutical Applications



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 Reported Advances in Enzyme Technologies

2.2 Waves of Technological Developments in Biocatalysis



3. Enzyme Development Through Directed Evolution

3.1 Directed Mutagenesis of Enzymes

3.2 Artificial Intelligence-driven Directed Mutagenesis of Enzymes

3.3 Designing Custom Enzymes Through Computational Biology



4. Metagenomics Approaches for Enzyme Discovery

4.1 Metagenomics Approach for Unculturable Microorganisms

4.2 Customized Enzyme Development and Manufacturing

4.3 Automated Web-based Metagenomics Software



5. Enzymes Used for Production of Pharmaceuticals

5.1 Enzymes in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing

5.2 Sustainable Production of Antimalarial Drugs Through Enzyme Engineering

5.3 Pharmaceutical Enzyme Enzyme Manufacturers in India

5.4 Enzyme-based Strategies for Antibody Labeling



6. Recombinant and Synthetic Enzymes as Therapeutics

6.1 Applications of Fibrinolytic Enzymes in Thrombosis

6.2 Enzybiotics: Enzyme-powered Antibacterials

6.3 Commercialized Endolysin Products

6.4 Enzybiotics Under Clinical Development

6.5 Enzymes in Cancer Therapy

6.6 Potential Enzyme Targets in Metabolic Anticancer Therapy

6.7 Enzyme for Improved Bioavailability of Anticancer Drugs

6.8 Digestive Enzyme Supplements for Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.9 Novel Enzyme Therapy for Celiac Disease

6.10 Enzymatic Solutions for Lactose Intolerance and Gluten Sensitivity



7. Enzymes in Disease Diagnosis and Monitoring

7.1 Enzymes in Electrochemical Biosensors

7.2 Glucose Oxidase-based Glucose Monitoring Biosensors

7.3 Enzyme Immobilization Using ZnO Nanotubes

7.4 Applying CRISPR/Cas for Rapid Point-of-Care Diagnosis

7.5 Combination of CRISPR and Synthetic Biology Tools for Molecular Diagnostics



8. Enzyme Replacement Therapies

8.1 Enzyme Replacement Therapies for Rare Genetic Diseases

8.2 Commercially Available Enzyme Replacement Therapies



9. Enzymes in Medical Detergents

9.1 Efficient Degradation of Organic Matter through Enzymatic Medical Detergents

9.2 Optimized Enzymatic Detergents Exceed the Clinical Standard for Dirty Instruments Cleaning



10. Enzyme Expression Systems

10.1 Various Expression Systems for Enzyme Production

10.2 Viral Vector-based Enzyme Production

10.3 Cell-free Enzyme Production



11. Enzyme Manufacturing

11.1 Common Route of Enzyme Production

11.2 Typical Workflow of Downstream Processing

11.3 Process Intensification and Continuous Manufacturing

11.4 Key Elements for Applying Biocatalysis in Pharmaceutical Processes



12. Technology Roadmap

12.1 Enzyme Technology Roadmap for Pharmaceutical Applications



13. Key Industry Contacts

13.1 Industry Interactions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9h9bsx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.