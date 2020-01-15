Deep Learning Chip Market Growth Insights to 2027 by Top Players Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon, Baidu, NVIDIA

Deep Learning Chip Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Chip Type, Technology, Industry Vertical

PUNE, INDIA, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Deep Learning Chip Market — Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global deep learning chip market is expected to reach US$ 21.3 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America is estimated to account to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 27.1%. the North American market, North America already has well-established cloud infrastructure. In addition, the growing need for digitalization and smart technological solutions in order to implement smart business decision and technology modernization have contributed substantially towards the growth of deep learning chip market in North America. With tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple present in the U.S and their focus on artificial intelligence R&D and deployment, U.S. is expected to be the dominant leader in deep learning chip market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

• Alphabet Inc. (Google)

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Baidu, Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• Intel Corporation

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Xilinx, Inc.

Market Insights

The prominence of Quantum Computing contribute to the deep learning chip market growth

Quantum computing takes seconds to finish a calculation that would otherwise take more time. Quantum computers are an innovative transformation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data. Therefore, the prominence of quantum computing is expected to drive the growth of the deep learning chip market. Furthermore, quantum computing is beneficial for various factors including, portfolio optimization, fraud detection, and risk management, and the areas where immediate data feedback is required. Thus, it is easier for a single processor to perform complex calculations in seconds. Additionally, with the internet's scale and size, deep learning helps to maintain large data sets at a very low cost. Hence, these factors expected to boost the growth of the global deep learning chip market.

Real-time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency to propel the overall growth of deep learning chip market

The nature of business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on useful information and business analytics. Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old. With the advent of artificial intelligence technology which learns in real-time and provides recommendations based on patterns, businesses have a tremendous opportunity to apply deep learning in various processes to better understand the business environment and customers.

Considering these factors, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality and customer experience.

Chip Type Insights

Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) held the major deep learning chip market share in 2018, whereas Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Owing to the factor that ASICs are very specific and less flexible but they are one of the highest performing hardware options available for artificial intelligence applications.

Technology Insights

The deep learning chipsets include system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others, and other chipsets. The system-on-chip segment held the major deep learning chip market share in 2018, as it helps in reducing energy waste, space occupied by the large systems, and costs.

