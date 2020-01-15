Afro-optimism in focus at BizTrendsLIVE!2020

Bizcommunity (https://www.Bizcommunity.com/), the continent's largest multi-industry news website, in association with Ster-Kinekor and Kantar are honoured to announce the line-up of published and awarded trend analysts from London, Lagos, Senegal and SA, to share their vision of intra-African tech, trade and trends at BizTrendsLIVE!2020 on Thursday, 30 January 2020, at Mall of Africa, IMAX theatre, Midrand.

We are thrilled to announce that Kantar has come on board as a sponsor and will be flying in MD Kantar Francophone Africa, Ndeye Diagne, from Senegal to share a West African perspective on how an ‘irreversible explosion of African culture and creativity” will help us #WininAfrica.

Providing further essential perspectives on pan-African business trends are London- and Lagos-based Tosin Lanipekun, Executive director of Advertising Week Africa; Odette van der Haar, CEO, Publicis Groupe Africa; multi-awarded business and media personality Sylvester Chauke, featured on 100 most influential young Africans, 2018 list, All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year, 2017, TV personality on SABC The Next Brand Ambassador; Heidi Brauer, CMO Hollard Insurance; and acclaimed trend analyst and future finance specialist, Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends.

Bizcommunity is honoured to be able to provide this platform for trends shaping our region, with a curated programme of essential Afro-optimism to start the new decade.

We invite you to join our vision for Africa with a popcorn-fuelled, thought-leadership afternoon intensive at IMAX scale, followed by trendsetting cocktails, mocktails and canapés. The perfect wrap-up to the January 2020 season.

Event: BizTrendsLIVE!

Time: Registration from 1pm. Presentation: 2pm - 5:30pm. Networking cocktails and snacks: 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Date: Thursday, 30 January 2020

Location: Ster-Kinekor IMAX Theatre, Mall of Africa, Midrand

Price: R250-00 per head, 15% discount for bookings of 5 or more.

Opening address by Wamkele Mene

MHM Consulting; (JHB and NYC)

Former Chief Director Africa Economic Relations, DTI

Specialist in African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA), the future of African trade policy, strategy and diplomacy

Ndeye Diagne - Kantar Follow: @ndeyelle

MD Kantar Francophone Africa & Ghana

Afro-Centrist, Afro-Enthusiast, Afro-Disruptor

Content Creator & Speaker

Consumer Insights specialist, data storyteller and guru with a knack for trends and disruptive innovation

Award Winner, Africa Market Research Association, 2019

Post graduate degree in marketing & communication from French business School ISC, Paris

Master's degree in English literature

Sylvester Chauke - Founder DNA Brand Architects Follow: @SylvesterChauke

Founder DNA Brand Architects, 2018 Agency of the Year, one of the most innovative agencies in South Africa, working with some of the most revered brands on the continent

100 most influential young Africans, 2018 list

The All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year, 2017

TV personality on SABC The Next Brand Ambassador

NBC Africa All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year

BBQ Young Leader of the Year

European Business Assembly Best Enterprise and CEO Award

Oliver Empowerment Top Empowered Young Entrepreneur

World Confederation of Businesses Business Leader Award

Falcon Award for Excellence in Leadership

Golden European Award for Quality and Commercial Prestige

Odette van der Haar - MD of Publicis Africa Follow: @odette_roper

MD of Publicis Africa

Consummate marketer, visionary leader, entrepreneur and innovator

Former CEO, JWT Johannesburg

Former CEO of the Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA)

The Next Brand Ambassador, SABC 3 reality television show judge

Legends of APEX award recipient, 2019

Bronwyn Williams - Flux Trends contributor, author and speaker Follow: @bronwynwilliams

Flux Trends contributor, author and speaker

Bizcommunity trend contributor

Part economist, part marketer, with particular areas of expertise in Blockchain, technology, artificial intelligence, scientific marketing and the future of finance

Degree in commerce and marketing management from University of Johannesburg

Degree in Fintech from the University of Oxford

Degree in Digital Branding from Vega Brand School

Post-Graduate qualification in Economics, through the University of London, with a focus on post-cash markets

Future Studies, University of Stellenbosch

Tosin Lanipekun - Executive director of Advertising Week Africa Follow: @toscobot

Executive director of Advertising Week Africa

Co-founder and Managing Partner Image & Time, a creative and advertising agency with offices in Lagos and London with a global and pan-African scope, client brands such as JP Morgan, HSBC and Xerox

Bachelors and Masters degrees in Architecture from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria

Masters degree in Digital Media from London Metropolitan University

D&AD member

Member of the Institute of Leadership & Management

Member of the Chartered Society of Design, UK

Heidi Brauer - Chief Marketing Officer, Hollard Insurance Follow: @heidibeeee

Chief Marketing Officer, Hollard Insurance

Chartered Marketer (SA)

PRISM and Loeries Grand Prix award-winning marketer

Former Executive Manager of Comair taking care of https://www.kulula.com/, British Airways, SLOW lounges, Daddy's Deals, kulula credit card, jetsetters and Executive Club brands

PRISA's Lifetime Achievement Award finalist 2017

BizTrends and BizTrendsLIVE!2020 reflects a more dynamic and diverse group of trend opinion and practitioners than ever before. Expect an exciting overview of factors influencing the future of intra-African trade, culture, finance, marketing, tech and more...



