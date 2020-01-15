Mushroom Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Key Players CMP Mushrooms, Costa Group, Gourmet Mushrooms

Mushroom Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Form, Application and Geography

PUNE, INDIA, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mushroom market was valued at US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global mushroom market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major growers and food processors in the region. The growing demand for nutritious food and increasing demand of processed food products has propelled the growth of mushroom market in APAC region. Positive support from government regarding mushroom farming is further driving the market growth in this region. Moreover, the companies operating in mushroom market are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way. Several domestic and international players such as Zhangzhou Greencan Food Co., Ltd., Tianjin Kunyu International Co., Ltd., Qingdao Sinonut International Ltd., Costa Group have a strong foothold in the APAC region.

Market Insights

High nutritive and culinary properties of mushrooms is expected to boost the demand for mushroom during the forecast period.

Mushrooms have been used as food by mankind since time age old times nutritional value and for their culinary value. There are approximately 20 different types of mushrooms in the market that is found across the globe. They are either cultivated or is wild. Out of these Button, Shiitake, Oyster Mushroom are widely used for human consumption. Mushrooms contain a modest amount of fiber, over a dozen minerals & vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc and a number of B vitamins such as folate. They are low in calories and fat and cholesterol-free. Mushrooms are also high in antioxidants like selenium and glutathione, or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and reduce chronic disease and inflammation. In addition to that, mushrooms are the richest dietary source of another antioxidant called ergothioneine, or ERGO. Due to these nutritive properties edible mushrooms are quite popular among the consumer globally, which is further driving the market for mushrooms.

Increasing use of mushrooms as a substitute of meat products provides lucrative opportunity for the mushroom market growth

Mushrooms, especially Cremini or Portobello are a good meat substitute as they have rich, earthy, meaty flavor and texture both. They are rich sources of vitamins and minerals for instance selenium, zinc, vitamin B1, B2, B5, B6 and B12. Moreover, they are full of substances with antioxidant and do not contain fat and carbohydrates. They are the only vegetable that contains vitamin D naturally as a result of their exposure to sunlight. Consumers who are vegetarian, flexitarian or opting for less meat consumption can use mushroom as meat substitute to make a dish lower in calories and delicious. Rising health concerns such as obesity and health benefits of plant-based meat substitutes has encouraged consumers towards vegan diet. This is likely to increased demand mushrooms to use as a meat replacer thus providing lucrative opportunities for mushrooms manufacturers. Many players such as Scelta offers different types of mushrooms such as IQF Cremini, Portobello and Ecopouch mushrooms which can be used as meat substitutes.

Type Insights

Based on the type, the global mushroom market has been segmented into Button mushroom, Shiitake mushroom, Oyster mushroom and the others. Others segment include Chanterelle Mushrooms, Porcini Mushrooms, Hedgehog Mushrooms, Chicken of The Woods Mushrooms, Black Trumpet Mushrooms and many others edible mushrooms. Among these the button mushroom held largest i.e. 37% share of global market. Button mushroom also known as table mushrooms, common mushrooms, champignon de paris and cultivated mushrooms. It is one of the most popular mushroom variety grown and consumed globally. It is sold as fresh mushroom or is canned and used into soups, sauces and other food products. It also has a high amount of retene which is supposed to have an antagonistic effect on some forms of tumours. It is also helps to regulate the body’s energy and to provide additional antioxidants to promote overall health and well-being. Wide use in food applications due to high nutritional value has driven the growth of button mushrooms during the forecast period.

