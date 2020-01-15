Al-Sumait Prize 2020 Call for Nominations

The Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, announced an initiative to the third African Arab Summit hosted by the State of Kuwait. This initiative established an annual award by the State of Kuwait for the advancement of economic, social, human resources, and infrastructure development in the African continent titled the "Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait Prize", after a Kuwaiti physician who spent his lifetime dedicated towards helping the poor in Africa in the field of health and education. The Prize is to be awarded annually to individuals or institutions within one of the proposed three fields (Food Security, Health and Education), and has a value of $1,000,000 (One million US dollars). The Board of Trustees (BOT) for the prize oversees the Prize, The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) (www.KFAS.com) provides administrative and logistic support.

The awarded research/ initiative/ projects should help African nations to overcome poverty, hunger, lack of potable water, injustice or to improve health care, literacy and the allocation of economic resources.

The area for the 2020 prize is Education:

The Prize is to be awarded to individuals or institutions who through their research projects or initiatives have made signiﬁcant advancement within one or more of the following areas (or other related fields):

Improving peoples access to basic education, vocational & training programs and/or higher education.

Improving literacy among all members of society.

Decreasing the dependence of children’s education on the socio-economical status of their parents.

Conditions and requirements:

The nominated candidates’ research work or projects and initiatives must be innovative and must have achieved high-impact in line with international standards for the Prize. The submitted work must be of paramount importance in promoting significant economic, social, human resources and infrastructure development in the the African continent within the announced field of the prize. Submitted research work of a nominated candidate should be composed of studies and applied research, published in peer reviewed journals and recognized at a global level within the announced field. The research outcome needs to have been applied after publication in African countries within the past ten years. Adequate supporting evidence needs to be provided including collaboration with African and international NGO’s and institutions. Nominations are to be accepted from institutions and scientific centers (universities, institutes and centers of scientific research) as well as from competent regional or international and UN organizations and awards and former winners in the field of the prize or former evaluation members. Self-nominations are not acceptable All submissions must be submitted in English. If the work is carried out in other working UN languages, a comprehensive summary of the nominated work in English must be submitted. Fill in the prize application form and send it along with the scientific production works electronically in PDF format via CD, DVD, Flash Memory or via the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) Prizes Office email alsumaitprize@kfas.org.kw The nomination form can be obtained from the www.AlSumaitPrize.org/nominations. Applications are addressed to the Director General of the foundation. The application and submitted works must be received before 30/06/2020

Media Contact: Tel: (+965) 22270465 F: (+965)22270462 Email: alsumaitprize@kfas.org.kw

Additional info: www.AlSumaitPrize.org www.AlSumaitPrize.org/nominations www.KFAS.com @AlSumaitPrize @kfasinfo



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.