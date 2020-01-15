The global education and learning analytics market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 8.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5%

during the forecast period. The education and learning analytics industry is multiplying with the rising need for data-driven decisions for improving the quality of education and the growing adoption of advanced technologies across the education sector.

However, the lack of awareness and expertise required to manage education analytics solutions is projected to limit the growth of the market.



The curriculum development and intervention management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Education and learning analytics enable educators and instructors to apply analytical outcomes for formulating the curriculum and teaching strategies to support a student according to his/her requirements, effectively. Analytical tools enable the visualization of the current student performance and their correlation with various factors affecting a student’s performance, thus providing educators with insights to better shape their teaching styles and study materials.



Academic end users to be the largest adopter of education and learning analytics solutions in 2019

Academic end users refer to educators, tutors, and academic institutions that have data and analytics requirements across areas, including student acquisition and retention, curriculum development and intervention management, performance assessment, and budgeting and finance management.The academic end user segment is bifurcated into K-12 and higher education, with higher education emerging as a larger adopter of education and learning analytics solutions.



The higher education segment observes a wider adoption of data and analytics tools to improve learning, recruitment, fundraising, planning, and other operational areas to maximize productivity and stay ahead in the competition in the academic end user.



Education and learning analytics market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) can be attributed to globalization, rapid economic developments, favorable government policies, and increasing digitalization in the region with the increasing interest of businesses toward technologies, such as Business Intelligence (BI), big data, and Internet of Things (IoT).Furthermore, the low teacher-student ratio across several developing countries in the region remains the biggest hurdle in the development of personalized learning experiences for students.



The technology-based learning tools present an optimal solution for these countries along with decreasing of technology costs, increasing awareness, availability of tech talent, and favorable economic conditions.



In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the education and learning analytics market.

The education and learning analytics market comprises major solution providers, such as IBM (US), TIBCO (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Tableau Software (US), MicroStrategy (US), Alteryx (US), Qlik (US), SABA Software (US), Blackboard (US), Schoology (US), Latitude CG (US), Watershed Systems (US), Yellowfin (?Australia), BrightBytes (US), Certica Solutions (US), Civitas Learning (US), InetSoft (US), Zogo Technologies LLC (US), Ellucian (US), Hobsons (US), and D2L (Canada). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the education and learning analytics industry with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The education and learning analytics market revenue is classified primarily into revenues from software and services.Software revenue is associated with software and platform offerings while services’ revenue is associated with managed and professional services.



The professional services comprise support and maintenance and consulting. The market is further segmented based on application, end user, deployment model, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall education and learning analytics market and its subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

