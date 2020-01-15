Brian Loar appointed President C-RAD North America

/EIN News/ -- C-RAD today announces that Brian Loar has been appointed President C-RAD North America, effective immediately. In his capacity he will join C-RAD’s group management team.

Brian Loar has 22 years’ experience within radiation therapy in different sales leadership roles in North America. Most recently he held the position as Vice President Sales, North America for Varian a manufacturer of linear accelerators and software solutions. Prior to joining Varian, he was holding a position as Director of Sales for the US based company Calypso Medical. Calypso had been acquired by Varian in 2010. Brian started his career within radiation therapy for Sun Nuclear, a provider for Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance solutions. Brian holds a degree in Finance from the University of Central Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

Brian will have the business responsibility for C-RAD in North America, covering sales, application, service and installation. In this role Brian reports directly to Tim Thurn, CEO and President C-RAD AB.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Brian for this position. He has very good understanding of the North American radiation therapy market, a long track record in building teams to drive commercial success.” says Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, “C-RAD has an opportunity to develop our business in North America, both through our partnership and our direct sales.”

Brian Loar comments “I am excited to join the leader in Radiation Therapy Motion Management and their passion for redefining the precision & safety in advanced Radiation Therapy. It is an honor to lead and support a very talented North America team focused on customer success and the patients they serve.”

Brian is succeeding Bill Dowd in this position, who will leave C-RAD after almost four years.

Tim Thurn continues: “I want to thank Bill for his service to C-RAD. He established C-RAD in North America and helped to develop the business in a very important growth phase. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD (Shanghai) Medical Device Co Ltd in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

