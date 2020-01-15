Juniper Systems Limited Introduces the Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet

Mesa 3 is the Third Generation Rugged Tablet and Now Shipping Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited are excited to announce the release of the Mesa® 3 Rugged Tablet . Building on the success of the Mesa 2, the Mesa 3 is the next evolution in rugged handheld computing and data collection.



Offering performance increases across the board, the Mesa 3 is backed by Juniper Systems’ world-class support and durability promise. The Mesa 3 is now available and shipping worldwide.

‘The Mesa 2 was a new form factor for us, and was our first, full Windows 10 device’, said Jeff Delatore, Mesa product manager. ‘We’ve continued that same form factor, but what’s inside sets the Mesa 3 apart’.

The new quad-core Intel® Pentium® processor in the Mesa 3 offers the speed and flexibility that field engineers and specialists need to run processor-intensive applications. It also delivers a huge increase in system memory (RAM), doubling to 8 GB from the Mesa 2. This provides greater capacity, speed, and data storage for demanding tasks, large spreadsheets, and multiple programs running concurrently. The Microsoft® Windows 10 operating system provides organisations and professionals access to the data, maps, mapping systems, and office software libraries needed to successfully complete their work. The computer has a hot-swappable battery with life of 8-10 hours on one charge.

Like the Mesa 2, the Mesa 3 is rated IP68 and passed MIL-STD-810G tests, making it waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof – ensuring protected data in even the harshest environments.

‘Our rigorous, in-house durability tests ensure that the Mesa 3 is Juniper Rugged™, withstanding and continuing to work in more-than-extreme conditions’, said Simon Bowe, managing director of Juniper Systems Limited. ‘We test our devices to match the demanding environments that our customers work in every day. This isn’t a consumer tablet in a hard case. The case is the device and it was built from the ground up to be that way’.

Used across various industries, Juniper Systems’ rugged data collectors and tablets deliver unmatched quality and product support. Mesa 3 continues this tradition and offers a mobile, rugged PC to the hands of its user. The Mesa 2 is still available and continues to be a strong option for organisations and individuals whose computing tasks don’t require the extra processing power the Mesa 3 provides.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, UT, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.

Pentium is a trade mark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

