Guess & Co. Corporation Appoints Stock Transfer Agent

VStock Transfer, LLC Appointed Stock Transfer Agent and Registrar

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of VStock Transfer, LLC as its stock transfer agent and registrar. The appointment became effective on January 13, 2020. VStock Transfer, LLC will maintain shareholder records and administration for Guess & Co. Corporation’s shareholder base. Guess & Co. Corporation is a privately-held company and the shareholder base includes current and former employees, directors, officers and close associates who helped launch the company in 2017. The appointment of a transfer agent will help the company manage its relationships with its shareholders in an efficient manner while providing a viable system to support any growth in the shareholder base in the future.



About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

Media Contact: Media Relations media@guessandcocorporation.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.