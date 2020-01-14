Zehnder’s Snowfest Celebrates Its 29th Snow and Ice Extravaganza January 22 – 27, 2020

An Event for All Ages

/EIN News/ -- FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six days of winter fun is on the menu for the 2020 Zehnder’s Snowfest, January 22-27. Larger than life snow sculptures and dazzling ice creations will fill the Bavarian-themed village of Frankenmuth, just 90 miles north of Detroit. Both amateur and professional snow and ice sculpting teams will compete for championship titles. If Michigan weather is too mild, snow machines will pile up giant blocks of snow for the carving competitions.



Visitors can take the chill off at the festival warming tent that will feature live music from rock to the U.S. 338th Army Band and a Karaoke contest. On January 24, the Detroit Tiger Winter Caravan returns to Snowfest. Visitors can meet staff, coaches and players during a question/answer period. Free admission, but sorry, no autographs for this event. Outside there will be pony rides, a petting zoo, carousel rides and more for youngsters.

“Every year we work to create a special week to celebrate the winter season,” said Zehnder’s Chairman/CEO Al Zehnder. “Our staff, volunteers, sponsors, Frankenmuth businesses and our Chamber of Commerce comes together to welcome visitors and area residents to the best of Frankenmuth.” More than 100,000 winter enthusiasts are expected to attend Zehnder’s Snowfest.

The fun begins on Wednesday, January 22 when World Class professional snow sculptors begin to carve out giant works of art. Local teams from Michigan will also compete in the State of Michigan category. High School snow teams will join in at Frankenmuth Riverplace later in the week.

The “All Things Chocolate Baking Contest” returns on Wednesday, January 22 in the Warming Tent. There will be door prizes, food samples and demonstrations plus complimentary recipe books and live musical entertainment.

Doors open for the Snowfest Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on January 23. The show stars Gary Todd who is a one-man show. His program features his mastery of 10 instruments, music, song, comedy and more. Tickets are $45 per person; includes meal, tax, tip and entertainment. Call (989) 652-0450 for reservations or for more information.

The Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Challenge and Collegiate Ice Carving Competitions begin on Friday, January 24 embracing the theme, “Under the Stars.” The event takes place on Main Street at the Edwin L. Zehnder Park. The annual fireworks display is scheduled for Saturday, January 25 at 6:45 p.m.

On Monday, January 27, Snowfest concludes with the 29th annual Chef’s Hot Food Competition and Tasting at Zehnder’s restaurant beginning at 6:00 p.m. This year the theme is a Culinary Salute to Caribbean Cuisine. Food will be prepared by local chefs and area culinary students. Sponsored by the American Culinary Federation/Saginaw Valley Chapter, tickets are $30 per person. Proceeds support the Saginaw East Side Soup Kitchen “After School Meal Program”. Reservations: 989-652-0450.

For a complete Snowfest schedule filled with activities, concerts, food, fireworks, entertainment and directions, go to www.zehnderssnowfest.com or Zehnder’s Snowfest on Facebook .

All scheduled outdoor activities and events may be changed due to weather conditions.

For reservations for ticketed events or information on Zehnder’s Restaurant, retail marketplace, Zehnder’s Splash Village and Waterpark, and The Fortress golf course, call.800-863-7999.



Contact: Linda Kelly

(800) 863-7999, ext. 415



