Acid Orange Market To Reach USD 266.3 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Acid Orange market was valued at USD 165.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 266.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1 percent. Acid dye refers to the dyestuff containing a sulfonic acid group, a carboxyl, a hydroxy, or other soluble groups in the molecular structure and used in acid or neutral dye bath. Based on the color the acid dyes are named as acid orange, acid brown, acid black, acid yellow, and acid green among others. According to the chemical structure, acid dyes can be divided into azo type, triphenylmethane type, anthraquinone type, anthracene oxygen type, and nitroso type pyrazolone type. Acid dyestuff is widely used, mainly as a direct dyestuff for protein fibers (such as wool, silk) and polyamide fibers, protein. And the dyeing needs to be conducted in an acidic solution. It’s mainly used for nylon, wool, leather, silk, and others.

The substantial growth of the textile industry in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico are expected to build the demand for acid orange dyes. Factors supporting this growth are cost-effective labor, low logistics cost, availability of raw materials, and favorable government policies are encouraging the global dye vendors to shift their manufacturing units to these developing countries. The textile market is also propelled by the capacity expansions of many critical regional vendors. Natural fibers, including wool and silk, are increasingly used in the production of medical dressings, garments, apparel, and automobile interiors.

The growing production of silk in the emerging economies of India and China will directly drive the manufacturing of acid dyes and, consequently, the acid orange dye in the upcoming years. Therefore, the increasing use of acid dyes in the textile and leather industry will because of their superior bonding properties and stability lead to market growth over the next few years. Consequently, the stringent regulations and policies related to use of acid dyes may hamper the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

As of 2018, Acid Orange 7 is the leading color index number segment of the global acid orange This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The water soluble Acid Orange segment has shown the highest growth trend in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period

The packaging of Acid Orange in HDPE drums accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The textile end-use segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR followed by the cosmetics segment which held the chief position in the Acid Orange market

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The China country is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global Acid Orange market.

Both North America and Europe regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years

Key participants include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Vinayak Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Megha International, Shramik Chemicals, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Asim Products, Ciech S.A., Merck KGaA, Mayur Dye Chem, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nitin Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Aeromax Industries, and Magnil Dye Chem

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Acid Orange market on the basis of color index number, solubility, packaging, end-use, and region:

Color Index Number (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

Acid Orange 3

Acid Orange 7

Acid Orange 10

Acid Orange 24

Acid Orange 67

Acid Orange 74

Acid Orange 80

Acid Orange 86

Others

Solubility (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

Soluble in water

Insoluble in ethanol

Packaging (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

HDPE bags

HDPE drums

Carton boxes

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

Cosmetics

Hair dying agents

Inks

Textiles

Medical

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

