Stream Hi, How Are You Day 2020 at ACL Live from the Moody Theater live on Stingray Qello

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B.), a leading music, media, and technology company, is proud to partner with The Hi, How Are You Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging thoughtful discussion around issues of mental well-being. On January 22, Stingray will offer music fans a free live stream of the Hi, How Are You Day 2020 live concert event on Stingray Qello (available on mobile and all major streaming devices.)

The Hi, How Are You Project was inspired by the life, music, and legacy of late singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston, an artist who struggled with mental health issues for the majority of his life. Johnston passed away from natural causes last September. His birthday, January 22, is now celebrated as Hi, How Are You Day. Donations to the Foundation fund mental health awareness, research, and education.

“Still today, the stigma surrounding mental health can prevent meaningful action and dialogue,” said Mathieu Péloquin Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communication of Stingray. “We could not be prouder to be teaming up with the Hi, How Are You Project to encourage crucial conversations around issues of mental well-being. The free concert livestream event offers a powerful opportunity to share the Hi, How Are You’s mission with communities worldwide and showcase performance by wonderful artists who are committed to improving lives.”

For the third consecutive year, great talent will take to the stage for a worthy cause. The 2020 lineup includes:

Grammy Award-winning rock band Cage the Elephant

Four-piece prog rock outfit White Denim

Lead singer of the Brooklyn-based band TV on the Radio Tunde Adebimpe

Songwriter, musician, and guitarist Jason Falkner

Singer/songwriter Katie Schecter

Dan Luke and the Raid

And more special guests to be announced soon.

How to access the free Hi, How Are You Day 2020 livestream on Stingray Qello:

On January 22, visit stingray.com/hhay to stream live concerts for free



to stream live concerts for free To find the complete performance schedule: hihowareyou.org



For a list of all available devices to watch the livestream: qello.com/devices

