Capital Southwest Supports Long Ridge Equity Partners’ Majority Growth Investment of NinjaTrader

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported Long Ridge Equity Partners’ (“Long Ridge”) recent majority growth investment of NinjaTrader Group, LLC (“NinjaTrader” or the “Company”) with a revolver, first lien term loan and equity co-investment. Capital Southwest led the financing transaction and will act as the sole administrative agent on the credit facility. Main Street Capital Corporation (“Main Street”) (NYSE: MAIN), was its co-lender on the term loan and revolving credit facility.



"We are excited to partner with Long Ridge and support its growth investment in NinjaTrader. Long Ridge brings extensive experience in financial technology businesses, and we look forward to supporting NinjaTrader in the next phase of growth," said Josh Weinstein, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. Matt Darrah, Principal of Capital Southwest said, “NinjaTrader offers a unique combined software and futures brokerage service offering supported by an extensive third-party developed ecosystem targeting retail futures traders. We believe the Company will continue to be successful as futures traders seek more sophisticated analytic tools and integrated brokerage services.”

Based in Denver, CO and Chicago, IL, NinjaTrader is a leading futures brokerage and trading platform provider. The Company’s software empowers over 60,000 active traders with intuitive charting technology, high-performance strategy backtesting, and advanced analytical capabilities. Users can also leverage more than 1,000 third-party applications via the NinjaTrader Ecosystem which allows retail futures traders to customize their platform & create high-powered trading strategies.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $328 million in net assets as of September 30, 2019. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on financial services and business services sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value-added partner to high-growth businesses. Long Ridge manages over $400 million of committed capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests, changes in the financial and lending markets, regulatory changes, tax treatment and general economic and business conditions.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and subsequent filings, including the “Risk Factors” sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer

214-884-3829



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.