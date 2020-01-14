Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call to be Held on February 20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call and discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and its business outlook for 2020 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call via telephone at (334) 777-6978. It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com. A replay of the call will be available Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET until Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET via telephone at (888) 203-1112, passcode number 5587928, or via webcast on the Company’s website through March 20, 2020.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,600 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

Tejal Engman

Vice President

240.744.5116



