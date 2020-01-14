New Article by Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen - "Do Vitamins and Supplements Really Work?"

Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, Cosmetic Surgery, California Dr Mitchell G Cohen, Cosmetic Surgery, California

The new article by Mitchell Cohen, MD ponders when it makes sense to take Vitamins and supplements, and when it doesn't.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We all want to look and feel our best. Many seem to believe that vitamins and other supplements can make a noticeable difference. But do they really work? Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen provides his thoughts in a new article.Have you ever wondered why we need to take vitamins and supplements when our body can get them from the food we eat? Why do doctors prescribe them sometimes?To explain, medical doctor and surgeon Mitchell G. Cohen, MD has published an informational article on this subject in an easy-to-understand way. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Cohen at https://drmitchellcohen.com/ The short answer is: It depends on the particular condition of a person. If a person takes a healthy balanced diet by strictly following a diet plan, they would not need to take vitamins and supplements. On the other hand, if a person’s diet consists of beef burgers, greasy fries, and cheesy pizzas, their body will only receive a huge amount of simple carbs and fats which are not good for the body. Their body will lack essential vitamins and nutrients required for healthy growth. Overtime, they will develop problems for which their doctor will prescribe vitamins and supplements.In older people, the need for vitamins and minerals increases. They develop bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis. Their doctor will recommend them to take calcium supplements along with vitamin D which helps in the absorption of calcium into the bones. Care must be taken not to overdose. Taking more than the required amount will not quicken the recovery process. They must stick to the number of pills that the doctor has prescribed.Here are some of the major vitamins and supplements that people require for maintaining their health.Vitamin DWe all know the fact that the sun is a major source of vitamin D. When exposed to sunlight, our bodies convert the ultraviolet radiations into vitamin D. So, most people do not require vitamin D supplements because their bodies make enough of it from the sun. This doesn’t mean that you damage your skin and get tanned by exposing your body in the sun. You only need to expose your skin for a small amount of time for your body to generate vitamin D. Moreover, the amount of skin exposed and the time of the day significantly affect the production of vitamin D. So, who needs vitamin D supplements?People who are bedridden and who wear clothing that does not expose their skin to the sun are the ones who require vitamin D pills. Moreover, newborn babies and children up till 4 years of age need vitamin D supplements.But one should also ask their doctor to check their Vitamin D levels during their annual exam and if it is low, Vitamin D supplements should be started. Even people who live in sunny states like California and Florida can have low Vitamin D levels.Folic AcidFolic acid supplements are prescribed by doctors to pregnant women. This helps in protecting the baby from defects such as formation of gap in the spinal cord.Vitamins A and CUsually doctors prescribe this supplement to children who are in the growing age. Some children trouble their parents while eating. They do not accept new foods and dislike food on the basis of color, texture and shape. This leaves them unable to maintain a balanced diet. That’s why doctors prescribe these vitamins because they are essential for healthy body growth and development.Iron SupplementsIron is a major component of hemoglobin – a substance which gives blood its red color. It is present in the red blood cells. It transports oxygen from the lungs to all parts of your body. In case your body has a low level of iron, sufficient amount of oxygen does not reach all parts of your body and this makes you feel weak and dizzy. This condition is commonly known as anemia. Doctors prescribe iron supplements to anemic patients so that their iron levels return to normal.Vitamins and supplements are required by people under special circumstances. Taking vitamin pills without any reason can result in overdose and can lead to problems. So, make sure that you and people around you are not taking vitamins and supplements without any reason, recommends Dr. Cohen.About Dr. Mitchell G. CohenDr. Mitchell Cohen is a surgeon in California who focuses on Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture and SmartLipo. He has over 23 years of experience as a Board-Certified Spine Surgeon, and now focuses on Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture.ReferencesBlog Website: https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Profile: http://oclipocenters.com/cohen-bio.php LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchell-cohen-md-6b081215/?trk=public-profile-join-page News: https://hype.news/dr-mitchell-g-cohen-us/ Professional Profile: https://medicogazette.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Professional Profile: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Blog: https://mitchellcohenmd.fitness.blog/

