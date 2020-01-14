U. S. Steel Commends Employees on 2019 Safety Record

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt today announced several highlights of the company’s 2019 safety performance and thanked employees for their commitment to preserving U. S. Steel’s primary core value. In addition, Burritt recognized the United Steelworkers (USW) for their partnership in driving floor-level engagement activities and ensuring a safe working environment.



Highlights of U. S. Steel’s 2019 safety performance include exceptional year-over-year improvements as well as an internal record in its Days Away From Work case rate. The company finished the year with an OSHA “Days Away” rate of 0.10, which is seven times better that the industry average reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Notably, U. S. Steel’s Tubular Operations and U. S. Steel Košice each completed the year with zero Days Away From Work cases, while other facilities substantially improved their year-over-year performance to exceed safety targets. U. S. Steel also improved its Total OSHA Recordable injury rate, which was nearly three times better than the BLS industry average of 2.7.

“U. S. Steel coined the term ‘Safety First’ in 1912, and safety remains our primary core value today. Every employee who works in one of our facilities has the right to return home safely at the end of every day, and I am grateful to all of our employees for the extraordinary safety performance in 2019,” said Burritt. “I would like to thank the United Steelworkers for their leadership in this effort, which brings us ever closer to achieving our ultimate goal of zero injuries companywide.”

“We are proud to partner with U. S. Steel to ensure that every steelworker has the safe workplace they deserve,” said Thomas M. Conway, president of the United Steelworkers. “The company’s 2019 safety record proves that the cooperative efforts of the USW and U. S. Steel are working, and we hope to continue this positive trajectory in 2020 and for years to come.”

2020- 02

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

CONTACTS:

Amanda Malkowski

Public Affairs Rep.

Corporate Communications

T – (412) 433-2512

E – almalkowski@uss.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.