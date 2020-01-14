RainFocus Set to Power the Largest Automobile Show in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Lehi, UT, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the leading Events Marketing Platform, announced its partnership with the North American International Autoshow (NAIAS), the largest automobile show in the United States. As the industry’s only insight-driven event platform, this marks the largest trade show the company will power to date. RainFocus is adding NAIAS to an already impressive client list of Fortune 100 tech companies such as Oracle, VMware, and Adobe.

NAIAS selected RainFocus as a partner in an effort to provide a seamless digital experience for attendees. RainFocus will provide NAIAS with complete platform flexibility and functionality to simplify their event technology processes. Some of the tools that NAIAS will adopt from RainFocus include registration, exhibitor lead retrieval, self-check-in and badging. NAIAS will no longer rely on traditional mail to send out credentials before the event, instead, the company will oversee the entire attendee registration process digitally from within the RainFocus Platform.

NAIAS is expecting over 800,000 attendees at this year’s event which will take place in Detroit this June. In previous years the tradeshow was hosted indoors during January, this year NAIAS hopes to attract even more attendees with an open outdoor venue. NAIAS will rely on RainFocus to accommodate the influx of registering guests.

“Trade shows have traditionally lacked a platform that could meet the massive attendance needs while providing a tailored experience for high-value attendees,” said CEO of RainFocus JR Sherman. “Our unique ability to put data to work while ensuring a rapid check-in process will greatly enhance the experience for media and corporate attendees.”

About RainFocus

RainFocus is an event marketing platform that simplifies event management, personalizes experiences and consolidates data for significantly better events. Unlike legacy systems, RainFocus solves for an entire events portfolio from one dashboard and seamlessly integrates with sales and marketing to drive engagement. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Learn more at RainFocus.com.

