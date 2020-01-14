President João Lourenço arrives in Maputo

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 14 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, arrived Tuesday afternoon, in the city of Maputo, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Mozambican Head of State, Filipe Nyusi.,

The Angolan President, accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, landed at the air base of Maputo.

Filipe Nyusi, who takes office Wednesday for a second term as President of Mozambique, was reelected on 15 October with 73 percent of the vote.

In the general election, Nyusi, also chairman of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), the ruling party since independence, (1975) was reelected in the first round, according to official results.

Filipe Jacinto Nyusi was born on February 9, 1959, in Namau, Mueda district, Cabo Delgado province. Between 2008 and 2014 he held the post of Minister of Defense.

He was elected Fourth President of Mozambique in 2014. In light of the constitution of this Indian Ocean country and member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), he will fulfill his second and last term, which begins Wednesday, January 15 .

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.