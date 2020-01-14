Road accidents claim over 2,000 lives in 2019

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 14 - At least 2,327 people died and 11,768 were injured as a result of 10,710 road accidents recorded in 2019 by the National Police, representing a reduction of 228 over the previous year.,

The data were revealed this Tuesday, in Luanda, by the commander-general of the National Police, Paulo de Almeida, during the 1st Extraordinary Session of the Executive Committee of the National Council for Traffic and Traffic Planning (CNVOT).

According to the commissioner general, despite a slight decrease in accidents, deaths and injuries, the situation of accidents in the country is one of the main concerns of the Government, which bets on road prevention.

He indicated that during the course of 2020, the corporation will review some road policies that will focus primarily on driving license exchange, multi-media and written examination.

Safe Road Construction

The commissioner general expressed the need to review the policy of conservation, maintenance and design of national roads.

“We have to build wide roads that give greater stability, safety, with competent and appropriate signal,” he noted.

