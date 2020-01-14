EDRM Announces New Global Advisory Council 2020 with Special Advisors and General Counsel

EDRM Logo

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its new 2020 global advisory council. Robert Keeling, partner at Sidley Austin LLP, chairs the council.

“I am excited to continue to be a part of the EDRM Advisory Council. The legacy members of the Advisory Council have made a number of important contributions to the EDRM and to the area of e-discovery generally,” says Keeling. “We look forward to welcoming the new members, who provide an infusion of diverse and multidisciplinary leaders in e-discovery from around the world.”

Holding special advisory positions are George Socha, managing director at BDO, and Tom Gelbmann, consultant, as founder advisors. David Greetham, eDiscovery business unit leader at Ricoh USA, is executive advisor. Craig Ball, president of Craig Ball, P.C., will serve as general counsel.

“The EDRM has earned its reputation as the voice of independent authority in e-discovery,” says Ball. “Before the EDRM, we lacked a lexicon to discuss and negotiate the nature and scope of e-discovery and had nowhere experts could convene to establish standards springing from technical efficacy, not partisan advocacy. Under spirited new leadership and guided by a distinguished advisory board, I look forward to seeing the EDRM reclaim its place as the most well-informed, trusted source for practical guidance in the field of electronic evidence.”

“We are excited by this outpouring of multidisciplinary collaboration and support for EDRM’s mission,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Each one of our advisors brings a wealth of hard-won experience, scholarship and expertise.”

Please join us in welcoming the wise counsel of the following leaders (organizational affiliations listed for informational purposes and not as endorsements):

• Hon. Judge Xavier Rodriguez, US district judge, WD-TX

• Hon. Judge Gary Jones, federal magistrate, US ND FL (ret.)

• Hon. Ron Hedges, senior counsel, Dentons, federal magistrate, US NJ (ret.)

• Farrah Pepper, chief legal innovation counsel, Marsh & McLennan Companies

• Eric Lieber, former director of legal operations and litigation support, Toyota Motors NA

• Melinda Vaughn, associate director and marketing manager, Bolch Judicial Institute of Duke Law School

• Richard Spenner, SVP, head of legal and compliance operations, head of enterprise litigation at Lincoln Financial Group

• Jennifer Coleman, senior associate, Hopkins & Carley

• Avi Benayoun, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig

• Brad Harris, VP of product, Hanzo

• Tim Opsitnick, EVP and general counsel, TCDI

• Michael Hamilton, director of marketing, Exterro

• Vikram Masson, VP of strategic accounts, UnitedLex

• Ben Barnett, partner, Dechert

• Constantine Pappas, senior manager, Relativity

• Johannes Scholtes, chief strategy officer, ZyLAB

• Maura Grossman, research professor, director of Women in Computer Science, University of Waterloo and e-discovery lawyer

• Andrew Haslam, eDisclosure project manager, Squire Patton Boggs

• Tara Emory, director of consulting, Driven, Inc.

• Debbie Reynolds, CEO and chief data privacy officer, Debbie Reynolds Consulting

• Rob Robinson, chief marketing officer of HaystackID and managing partner at ComplexDiscovery Solutions

• Sheila Grela, litigation paralegal, Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch, LLC

• Caroline Sweeney, director of knowledge management and innovation, Dorsey & Whitney

• Ilse Grobler, general counsel and chief administrative officer, Lextrado and Cyanre

• Bill Hamilton, executive director, UF Law E-Discovery Project and ICAIR

• Suzanne Clark, discovery counsel, eDiscovery CoCounsel, pllc

• Robin Stewart, partner and chair of e-discovery practice group, Kutak Rock

• John Tredennick, founder, Merlin Legal Open Source Foundation

• Scott Petz, member, Dickinson Wright PLLC

• Ian Campbell, president/CEO, iCONECT

• Shannon Bales, litigation support, Munger Tolles & Olsen

• Amie Taal, consultant, Stratagem Tech Solutions Ltd.

• Lilith Bat-Leah, director of data science, Fronteo USA

• Eric Mandel, consultant, Driven, Inc.

• TracyAnn Eggen, managing e-discovery solutions for enterprise-wide litigation and investigation, Dignity Health

• Jessica Robinson, CEO, PurePoint International

• Inés Rubio Alcalá-Galiano, head of information management and incident response, British Standards Institute

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.





