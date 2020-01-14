The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017

China is the world’s largest electronics production base and offers tough competition to existing upstream producers, like South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, and so on, have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment.

The electronics manufacturing industry is constantly moving to China, as a result of low cost and increasing demand for electronics products. With the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby, driving the liquid crystalline polymers market. Additionally, the US aircraft giant Boeing and Chinese aviation manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC), are together planning to build a Boeing 737 production system, with a capacity of 100 planes in Zhoushan area of China, which will start its operation by 2018. This factor is likely to drive the aerospace manufacturing industry, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for liquid crystalline polymers, for aerospace and aviation applications. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the demand for LCP in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The global liquid crystalline polymers market is consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for over 85% of the global production. Key players in the global LCP market include Polyplastics, Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Solvay and other prominent players include Toray, Shanghai Pret Composites Co. Ltd, Chang Chun, and Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd among others.



