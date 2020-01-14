Complaint Management Software Market by Component, Type, Deployment, and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Complaint Management Software Market by Component (Software and Service), Type (Integrated and Standalone), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Complaint management software is a system that enables end users to receive, reply, and resolve customer complaints by using multichannel capabilities, innovative reporting functionalities, and cross-functional collaboration. Monitoring the frequency of complaints by customers and the respective solutions proposed for those complaints aid managers to understand and further develop the product quality. In addition, this software streamlines complaint management processes and decreases costs by improving the response as well as closure times.

The need to protect brand reputation coupled with increase in customer satisfaction and surge in need to automate workflow & streamline complaint management operations are the key factors that drive the growth of the global complaint management software market. In addition, the growth of the market is driven by increase in adoption of customer-centric strategies and rise in awareness about the benefits offered by complaint management software. However, insufficient useful data to resolve customer complaints is expected to hinder the complaint management software market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as AI, and NLP in complaint management software is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The global complaint management software market is segmented into component, type, deployment, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on type, it is categorized into integrated and stand-alone types. As per deployment, it is classified into cloud and on-premise segments. By industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail, government & public sector, IT & telecom, hospitality, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global complaint management software market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global complaint management software market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

• Software

• Services



By Type

• Integrated

• Standalone



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail

• Government & Public Sector

• IT & Telecom

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• AssurX, Inc.

• Equiniti

• ETQ, LLC

• Freshworks Inc.

• MasterControl, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Quantivate, LLC

• Salesforce.com, Inc.

• Sparta Systems, Inc.

• Zendesk, Inc.

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

