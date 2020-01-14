The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period

Dental practice management software provides the means to administer the daily operations for dentists and other healthcare professionals. The features of these solutions range from scheduling appointments, storing and exchanging information, contact records, and reporting, to charting the dental history, patient notes, and treatment plans.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Practice Management Software Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838694/?utm_source=GNW

These may also include communication systems for dentistry employees and help with claims for insurance reporting and monitoring. Such tools are used by receptionists and dentists to ensure that their businesses run smoothly and that critical information is stored securely and easily accessible.



The dental field is continually evolving and changing to better meet the needs of the patient. Every year, new trends are emerging in the dental industry. Research shows that groundbreaking in-house and emerging dental developments will be filled in the coming year, including new technologies, better business practices, and new ways to maximize patient experience— and even robo-dentists. Rapid dental evolution, including the transformation of stand-alone practice management tools into integrated EHR/practice management systems and specialized devices, would stimulate demand. Increasing venture capital funding and support from the government is also expected to fuel global market growth. Market growth can be attributable to ongoing technological advancements in the field, increasing geriatric population worldwide, and successful government initiatives in the oral healthcare industry.



Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into Web Based, Cloud Based and On Premise. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In the North America regional market, the U.S. dominated the software market in dental practice management in 2018 and will see a similar trend in the coming years. Favorable demographic trends may play a role in high growth, such as a rise in elderly patients with oral disease. As a result of the attractive Economic and Clinical Health Act on Health Information Technology (HITECH Act), the rapid expansion of IT healthcare is stimulating market growth. Such factors would encourage the industry to continue to dominate America.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson Companies, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Dental Practice Management Software Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Carestream Dental LLC (Onex Corporation), Curve Dental, Inc., DentiMax LLC, Practice Web, Inc., ACE Dental Software, Open Dental Software, Inc. and Planet DDS, Inc. Companies such as Planet DDS, Inc., Open Dental Software, Inc., Practice Web, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., DentiMax LLC, Curve Dental, Inc., and Carestream Dental LLC are some of the key innovators in Dental Practice Management Software Market.



Recent strategies deployed in Dental Practice Management Software Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Curve Dental announced its partnership with The Dentists Supply Company, an online dental supply company. The partnership has been focused on the utilization of a more modern and technological approach for changing the older and less efficient industry business models.



Dec-2019: Benco Dental unveiled practice management solution for dental offices powered by Open Dental Software. This new solution has robust offerings including powerful systems, effortless support, etc.



Nov-2019: Curve Dental teamed up with Weave, the leading patient communication platform. Through this collaboration, the customers of the former company would have access to Weave’s collection of communication tools. Curve’s practice management software together with Weave enables dental practices and small businesses to communicate effectively and efficiently with customers and patients.



Aug-2019: Carestream came into partnership with Elite Dental Alliance (ELITE), a premier purchasing platform built for the independent dental practice. The partnership provided exclusive pricing, educational opportunities, and corporate-level service to more than 20,000 dental professionals. These services empower private practices for improving patient care and fueling practice growth.



Jul-2019: NextGen Healthcare partnered with OptimizeRx, a platform for digital health messaging in the pharmaceutical industry. The partnership enables the users of NextGen® Enterprise, a comprehensive suite of technology solutions, with the access of OptimizeRx’s real-time cloud-based platform.



Jan-2019: Henry collaborated with CareCredit, a provider of patient financing. Under this collaboration, CareCredit’s financing tool has been integrated into Henry Schein’s dental practice management software solutions. The integration offers dental practices more financing options for their patients.



Oct-2018: Patterson Dental signed an agreement with OperaDDS, a trailblazer in revolutionizing dental technology. OperaDDS’s end-to-end system is a preferred software solution for Patterson, who sells OperaDDS to dental practices across the country.



Sep-2018: Patterson announced an agreement with Dental Intelligence, a dental analytics platform. The agreement was aimed at providing access to Dental Intel’s powerful, best-in-class practice management tools and resources to thousands of dental practices.



Jun-2018: Curve Dental came into partnership with BirdEye, a patient experience platform. Under this partnership, former’s company customers were able to enhance their online reputation and attract new patients through automatically generating, monitoring, and managing patient reviews.



May-2018: Patterson signed a distribution agreement with Solutionreach, a cloud-based platform. Under the agreement, Solutionreach distributed and supported Patterson’s portfolio of software products for use in dental practices.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2019: Henry Schein acquired Elite Computer Italia S.r.L. (Elite), a full-service software company, which delivers state-of-art practice management solutions to dental laboratories and dental practices in Italy. The acquisition complemented Henry Schein One’s strategy to deliver integrated technology platforms for helping the dental teams in becoming more productive and improving each stage of the patient experience. The acquisition also helped Henry in expanding its footprint to Italy.



Mar-2019: Henry together with its Henry Schein One joint venture completed the acquisition of Lighthouse 360, easy-to-use dental practice management and patient communication software provider. The acquisition complemented Henry Schein One’s strategy for delivering integrated technology platforms. These platforms helped the dental teams to improve each stage of patient experience and become more productive.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2019: Carestream made new enhancements to CS SoftDent v18, its practice management software. The new enhancements were made for equipping the dental offices with business features they require to practice in this modern landscape.



Mar-2019: Curve Dental unveiled Curve Business Intelligence, the new module in the Curve cloud platform. The platform integrated the reporting capabilities with dashboards to deliver 50 unique views into the most important operational and financial metrics.



Nov-2018: Carestream released CS 9600 cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system. The system enabled a new level of usability, image quality, and precision diagnostic capabilities. Its technology further enhances exam precision and workflow automation.



Sep-2018: Henry launched Dentrix® G7, an upgraded version of its dental practice management system. This system was combined with digital imaging solutions for increasing both financials and clinical workflows and improving efficiencies for billing and diagnosis.



Apr-2018: Patterson introduced Fuse, new cloud practice management software. Fuse was designed for centralizing all scheduling, practice data, and patient information, accessible anywhere at any time. It has several features such as smart screens, custom onboarding, connected data, intuitive interface, cloud 2D digital imaging, dashboards, scheduling, etc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Deployment Mode



• Web Based



• Cloud Based



• On Premise



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Henry Schein, Inc.



• Patterson Companies, Inc.



• NextGen Healthcare, Inc.



• Carestream Dental LLC (Onex Corporation)



• Curve Dental, Inc.



• DentiMax LLC



• Practice Web, Inc.



• ACE Dental Software



• Open Dental Software, Inc.



• Planet DDS, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838694/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.