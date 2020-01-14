Seedlip Launches First U.S. Ad Campaign: “A Drink For Every Drinker”

/EIN News/ --

With the launch of the world's first non-alcoholic spirit in 2015, Seedlip is trailblazing the non-alcoholic category by thoughtfully reimagining what it means to have a drink. January 2020 unveils the launch of the brand’s first U.S. national advertising campaign to help gain awareness and cement Seedlip as the leading voice in the non-alcoholic movement.

The campaign–led by Seedlip’s US Head of Marketing, Cait Merriman, & US Head of Digital & E-commerce, Jake Annear, alongside Venice based digital agency Rosewood Creative–evokes emotion, sarcasm and wit. Anchored in three parts: awareness, entertainment and inclusivity, the campaign is a call to drinkers everywhere–those who do drink, don’t drink or just drink sometimes, cheekily resulting in ‘A Drink For Every Drinker.’

Olivier Agostini, Content Director for ROSEWOOD Creative, adds, “We were immediately inspired to work on this campaign with Seedlip, due to the innovative nature of their product,which not only disrupts the spirits category, but redefines it altogether. That, combined with their willingness to take creative risks, made for the perfect pairing.”

Emma Wykes, Seedlip COO, says, “With a presence in the U.S. for over two years, Seedlip is pioneering the non-alcoholic spirits category by creating sophisticated alternatives for all. We hope that with this creative, we tap into consumers’ psyche through humor and emotion, eventually changing the way people drink.”

In celebration of championing all types of drinkers, Seedlip has partnered with Vox Media to roll out the campaign through programmatic, video, custom content, and podcast audio reads, beginning later this month through the end of March using the hashtag #seedlipsocial, or via @seedlipsocial.

Since its launch in 2015, Seedlip has continued to pioneer the non-alcoholic category with launches including Æcorn drinks (available only in the UK), N o l o Bar, The Seedlip Cocktail Book, A Seedlip General Store, & the world’s first NOgroniⓇ.

Seedlip is the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, solving the ever-growing dilemma of ‘what to drink when you’re Not drinking®’. Launched to great acclaim in November 2015, Seedlip was an immediate sell-out in London’s Selfridges & now has a presence in 28 markets with 7,500 accounts globally including 300 Michelin * restaurants. Seedlip was founded by Ben Branson in his kitchen in the woods with a small copper still & a copy of The Art of Distillation written in 1651, which documents apothecaries’ distilled non-alcoholic herbal remedies.



Available in three expressions, Seedlip Garden 108 captures the essence of the English countryside with sophisticated top notes of Peas & Hay, with a complex herbal base character of Spearmint, Rosemary & Thyme; Seedlip Spice 94 is aromatic with strong spice (All Spice Berries & Cardamom) & citrus (Lemon & Grapefruit peel) top notes & a long bitter finish from the highest quality barks (Oak & Cascarilla); Seedlip Grove 42 is a celebration of the Orange; an adult, citrus blend of copper-pot distillates including Bitter Orange, Mandarin, Blood Orange, Lemongrass, Ginger & Lemon.

RRP $30.00 for 23.7 oz , $18.00 for 6.8 oz. Seedlip is available in 700ml & 200ml bottles, as well as a variety of gift packs. Seedlip has an opened back-bar shelf life of 6 months & does not require refrigeration.

About Rosewood Creative :

ROSEWOOD is the next generation in social first marketing. We are a creative agency and in-house content studio that builds social communities and develops storytelling for brands that innovate.

“A Drink For Every Drinker” Campaign

