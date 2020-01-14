Liferay Announces Worldwide Partner of the Year Award Winners

Selected partners recognized as the very best of Liferay’s worldwide partner program

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, today announced the culmination of its partner awards with the winners of its 2018 Worldwide Partner of the Year awards. The awards recognize Liferay channel partners who have proven themselves best able to meet the needs of Liferay’s global customer base and the communities the company serves.

The recipients were selected for leading Liferay’s channel program in driving demand for Liferay offerings and delivering customized Liferay-based solutions that help enterprises win, serve and grow customer relationships. Partners were recognized for their superb work in 2018 across several categories: Overall Excellence (Partner of the Year), Innovation, Social Responsibility, Marketing Excellence and Rising Star.

“It’s a privilege to recognize the winners of our Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards,” said Karen Newnam, Director of Global Alliances at Liferay. “While our entire partner community is innovative and customer-obsessed, this year’s winners of the Liferay Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards are truly exceptional. Companies such as ACA , Alltech, SMC, Unymira and Veriday play an outsized role in helping Liferay meet customer needs and growing our presence worldwide. They have all contributed immeasurably to Liferay’s success.”

The winners of the Liferay Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards are:

Worldwide Partner of the Year: SMC

Honoring the partner recognized for exceptional overall sales and marketing efforts and outstanding customer service.

SMC began working with Liferay 10 years ago and helped create the Liferay ecosystem in Italy. The company has continued to make significant investments in both technical competency and sales and customer success capabilities, which directly contribute to the trust they generate with customers. SMC has done an outstanding job of contributing to overall revenue and new projects for Liferay with projects such as the company’s “IoT Experience,” a solution powered by Liferay DXP.

IoT Experience receives and processes data from network-connected production machines in manufacturing organizations and transforms this raw data into actionable insights. The solution makes data consumable through existing BI tools, allowing for easy monitoring of the health of production machines and providing stakeholders with the ability to take preventive actions or schedule maintenance before issues arise. This state-of-the-art implementation exemplifies the innovation made possible by Liferay DXP.

Worldwide Innovation Partner of the Year: Veriday

Honoring the partner recognized for developing and delivering an outstanding, customized, vertical-specific solution to meet customer needs.

Veriday has exemplified innovation with their portal implementation for Parkland Fuel Corporation - a Canadian independent fuel retailing company based in Calgary, Alberta. Previously, each subsidiary of Parkland had its own intranet, all at different stages of maturity. The Veriday team built a portal with an improved design and user experience and added personalization through the use of Liferay Analytics Cloud. Today, the solution provides a content management system between the head office, regional managers and retail end users in more than 1,500 locations.

Worldwide Social Responsibility Partner of the Year: ACA IT-Solutions

Honoring the partner recognized for most closely aligning with Liferay’s mission of making technology useful, investing in communities and ensuring that everyone has a chance to meet their full potential in serving others.

ACA IT-Solutions has exemplified Liferay values by engaging with charities in multiple ways, including providing computers and technology to public schools and collecting money to support many local charities. ACA also works with universities to train and coach students considering careers in IT and sponsors the Ponticello music academy.

Worldwide Marketing Excellence Partner of the Year: Unymira USU

Honoring the partner recognized for the best use of marketing to drive demand for Liferay solutions.

Unymira, a division of Aspera Technologies Inc. which is part of the USU Group, has been a Liferay partner since 2011. The Unymira team has always had a creative and effective approach to marketing, which has included producing video case studies, interviews with top customers, engaging content and special events such as the recent “USU world,” which attracted more than 500 participants.

Worldwide Rising Star Partner of the Year: Alltech Soluções

Honoring the partner recognized for most effectively driving demand for Liferay solutions during their first year as Liferay partners.

Liferay Silver Partner Alltech has been active in developing a lead pipeline and increasing awareness of the Liferay brand from the very beginning of their partnership. Alltech’s team is relentless in their pursuit of excellence and commitment to Liferay.

To learn more about Liferay’s partner program, please visit: https://www.liferay.com/services/partners/.

