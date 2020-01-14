One80 Intermediaries Acquires Vista Underwriting Partners

Managing general underwriter, Vista Underwriting Partners, brings medical stop loss expertise to rapidly growing One80 Intermediaries

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale insurance broker and program manager headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Vista Underwriting Partners (Vista), a full service Managing General Underwriter of medical stop loss insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Headquartered in Media, PA and established in 2007, Vista Underwriting Partners is a specialty underwriter of medical stop loss coverage for corporate clients and Taft-Hartley Trust Funds across the United States.

“We are thrilled to expand One80’s offerings to include an added layer of insurance protection to employers who choose to self-fund their health benefit plans,” said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. “Vista’s stop loss specialists are among the most experienced in the country with deep expertise in underwriting, policy issuance and claims management.”

Vista Underwriting Partners has authority to underwrite, bind risk, issue policies, bill and collect premium, and adjudicate and pay claims on behalf of four well regarded stop loss carriers. They are backed by only A/A+ rated carriers and reinsurance partners, and provide exceptional services to address client needs.

“We are looking forward to teaming up with One80 Intermediaries. We have been very impressed with their management team and see this as a great opportunity to continue to grow our business,” said Nick Milligan, Managing Director at Vista Underwriting Partners.

Dean O’Toole, Managing Director at Vista added, “Vista has proven underwriting success, a solid reputation for quick and accurate claims reimbursement and an on-going commitment to stop loss innovation. For these reasons we felt that One80’s entrepreneurial culture and dedication to industry leading service created the perfect fit for Vista.”

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading US insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, and medical stop loss risks. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US and UK. Coverage spans all industry classes. One80 has offices in more than 19 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, San Diego and Seattle. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com



