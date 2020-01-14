OpenADR Alliance to Showcase OpenADR DER & DR Solutions, Speak at DistribuTECH 2020

/EIN News/ -- San Ramon, CA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MEDIA ADVISORY

WHEN: Jan. 28-30, 2020

WHERE: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX - OpenADR Member Pavilion booth No 3455

WHAT: The OpenADR Alliance is broadening its outreach in 2020 in response to the accelerating certification of products and growing deployment of OpenADR-based solutions. The Alliance will showcase the OpenADR functionality at the booth by demonstrating simple protocol interaction functions and how they can be applied to different DR and DER resources including product from Packetized Energy.

In the OpenADR Alliance booth, No 3455 exhibiting members will showcase their perspectives on innovative programs, solutions and developer resources based on the OpenADR standard for automated demand response. Additionally more than 20 members will be showcasing smart grid solutions throughout the exhibition.

In addition Rolf Bienert, managing and technical director, OpenADR Alliance, will present "The Struggle for DER Control" during the DERMS track session on 1/29/2020 at 2pm-3:30pm in session room 217B.

WHO: The following member companies will be co-exhibiting in the OpenADR Alliance booth:

Connected Energy to showcase a high-definition (HD) Demand Management solution for Residential Direct Load Control (DLC), Smart Thermostat control, DER control, and Irrigation Load Control with OpenADR interoperability. For more information visit: https://www.connectedenergy.com/

GridFabric (formerly Nebland Software) to show how we make OpenADR easy. Our VEN and VTN software solutions help our customers to quickly implement OpenADR, become certified and participate in load shifting programs. For more information visit: https://www.gridfabric.io/

QualityLogic is the difference between DR and DER chaos and order. Whether it is projects involving OpenADR, Title 24, IEEE 2030.5, or CA Rule 21, QualityLogic has the education and development resources to get you where you need to be. Come see how we are equipping vendors, utilities, and consultancies to understand and manage the evolving smart grid. For more information visit: https://www.qualitylogic.com/

About the OpenADR Alliance

The OpenADR Alliance,a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard, helps utilities manage the growing pool of distributed energy resources (DER), which includes renewable energy, energy storage, demand response and electric vehicle charging. The OpenADR standard supports communications to all DER resources to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics of DER assets. More information can be found at http://www.openadr.org/

