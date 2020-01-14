Angolan president leaves for Maputo

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 14 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, traveled Tuesday afternoon to Maputo, where he will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Filipe Nyusi as President of Mozambique.,

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Angolan Head of State received farewell greetings from the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, from members of the Government, among other personalities present for the event.

Filipe Nyusi, who takes office Wednesday, was reelected with 73 percent of the valid votes on 15 October for a second term.

In the general election, Nyusi, also President of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) - the ruling party since independence in 1975 - was reelected in the first round, according to official results.

Filipe Jacinto Nyusi was born on February 9, 1959, in Namau, Mueda district, Cabo Delgado province. Between 2008 and 2014 he was Minister of Defense.

He was elected fourth president of Mozambique in 2014.

In light of the constitution of this Indian Ocean country and member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), he will fulfill his second and last term, which starts on Wednesday.

