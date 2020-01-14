Technology Breakthroughs in Antimicrobial Textiles, 2019 - Increasing Prominence in Smart Textiles, Personal Care, and Personal Protective Equipment Sectors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Breakthroughs in Antimicrobial Textiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service is focused on capturing the current technology scenario, emerging innovations, and the current trends in antimicrobial textiles.



Some of the key aspects covered in this research includes the different types of antimicrobial technologies, both that are currently used and emerging, for the manufacture of antimicrobial textiles.

This research service also features the various antimicrobial platforms and highlights key innovations that are in use as well as under development by the market participants. It also highlights the various industry trends, detailing how these trends impact the adoption of antimicrobial textile technologies and how the adoption of the same is expected to evolve in the future.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Application Scope

Key Findings

Need for Antimicrobial Platforms

Varying Modes of Action of Antimicrobial Technologies

Technology Snapshot and Application Landscape

Technologies Used for Antimicrobial Textiles

Natural Agents are Currently Being Developed as an Alternative for Synthetic Antimicrobials

Peppermint Shows High Potential for Use in Antimicrobial Textiles

Natural Antimicrobials May Find Increasing Adoption in Personal Care and Smart Textiles

Naturally Occurring Antimicrobial Peptides are under Research for Use in Antimicrobial Textiles

L-Cystine is a Promising Antimicrobial Peptide Technology for Textile Applications

Nano-Silver is the Most Advanced Among Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Platforms

More Research is Required to Establish the Safe Use of Nanotechnology in Antimicrobial Textiles

Silver is the Most Preferred Choice for Antimicrobial Textiles

Zinc Is Being Increasingly Used for Smart Textile Applications

Chitosan is the Majorly Used Antimicrobial Polymer

Complex Polymers are Used as Combination Technology for Effective Antimicrobial Solutions

Quaternary Ammonium is Mostly Used in Combination with Other Antimicrobial Technologies

QACs are Effective Against Viruses in addition to Other Microbes

Triclosan is the Most Commonly Used Phenol-based Technology

Phenol and Derivatives Provide Durable Antimicrobial Effects

Polybiguanides are yet to Find Large Scale Adoption in Antimicrobial Textiles

PHMB is the Most Widely Used Biguanide in Antimicrobial Textiles

Multiple Methods of Antimicrobial Incorporation Offer Varying Benefits

Antimicrobial Textiles Can Help Prevent Spread of Infection in Healthcare and Medical Settings

EPA and ECHA Monitor the Use of Biocidal Agents for Antimicrobial Textiles in the US and EU Respectively

Industry Landscape of Antimicrobial Technologies

Zinc Pyrithione Offers Broad Spectrum Protection for Antimicrobial Textiles

Polymer-impregnated Silver-based Particles Offer Durable and Effective Antimicrobial Solutions

Silver-based Antimicrobial Additives are Being Increasingly Adopted in the Antimicrobial Textile Industry

Metallic Silver Ions or Salt-based Antimicrobials are the Most Commonly Used Antimicrobial Technology

Zinc Ion-based Antimicrobials Offer a Good Alternative to Their Silver-Based Antimicrobial Counterparts

Antimicrobial Technology - Application and Impact Assessment

Impact of Antimicrobial Technologies on Various Application Sectors Depends on Multiple Factors

Safety Rates High in Application Segments that Offer Material Durability

Leading Antimicrobial Solutions Score Consistently on Multiple Impact Factors

Nanotechnology May Experience Low Adoption Rates due to Probability of Safety Issues

Natural Agents Display the Highest Potential for Smart Textile Applications

Polybiguanides Enjoy Better Technology Maturity in Comparison to Quaternary Ammonium for Antimicrobial Textiles

Flexibility of Antimicrobial Polymers for Use as a Combination Platform Contributes to their High Potential

Innovation Landscape of Antimicrobial Technologies

Emerging Natural Antimicrobial Solutions Are Currently Focused on the Smart Textile and Medical Textile Segments

Peppermint Has Proven Effective against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Antimicrobial Platforms Also Focused on Offering Antiviral Capabilities

Zinc Oxide is Increasingly Being Researched as a Safe and Effective Antimicrobial Textile Solution

Number of Collaborations Have Provided an Impetus to Advancing the Capabilities of Antimicrobial Textiles

Patent Landscape for Antimicrobial Technologies

The US and Europe lead the Global Development of Novel Antimicrobial Technologies

Steady Patenting Activity Witnessed

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Combining Antimicrobial Platforms For Better Textile Performance

Growth Opportunity 2: Developing More Effective Antimicrobial Peptides & Other Natural Antimicrobial Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Implementing Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

Appendix

Key Contacts

