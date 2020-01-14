Purpose Investments Inc. Launches Europe’s First Cannabis ETF in Partnership with HANetf

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is thrilled today to launch the Medical Cannabis & Wellness UCITS ETF (“the Fund”), representing Purpose’s first offering in the European market. The Fund is being made available through Purpose’s partnership with HANetf, an independent European ETF specialist backed by renowned investor Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures.



The first of its kind for European investors, the Fund listed earlier today on the Deutsche Boerse XETRA exchange in Germany. It will be listed on the London Stock Exchange in the UK and the Borsa Italiana in Italy later this month.

“The medical cannabis industry was pioneered in Canada, and we’re thrilled with the opportunity to partner with HANetf to take what we have learned from our Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund (MJJ) to Europe. We believe that the cannabis sector is still in the infancy stages of a multi-year growth phase and that there is ample opportunity for innovation and new discoveries. We are very excited to embark on this journey with HANetf in a global investor market,” said Som Seif, CEO and founder of Purpose Investments.

The Fund offers European investors unique exposure to the global medical cannabis market and the CBD wellness sector. Additionally, the Fund invests in ancillary services that support companies within the medical cannabis and CBD categories.

“Up until now, European investors have experienced restricted access to the cannabis market. With the launch of this truly innovative ETF, there is now a product for investors who want exposure to the cannabis industry through a pre-screened basket of Cannabis securities and in a regulated UCITS ETF. Due to the operational and legal due diligence that has gone into developing this truly innovative ETF, investors can readily access an investment vehicle which can significantly reduce their legal risk versus investing directly in single cannabis securities. It is also is a great way to diversify as investors don’t need to research each individual security and the ETF may help to withstand the short-term volatility of individual securities, potentially making for a lower risk, longer-term investment,” said Hector McNeil, co-Founder and co-CEO of HANetf.

For more information on the Fund, please visit https://www.hanetf.com/product/6/fund/the-medical-cannabis-and-wellness-ucits-etf-acc

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8-billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

About HANetf

HANetf is an independent ETF provider founded by two of Europe’s leading ETF pioneers, Hector McNeil and Nik Bienkowski, to challenge conventional approaches to ETF product development and create distinctive opportunities for investors. HANetf’s unique UCITS ETF range is the result of close collaboration with leading asset managers that leverage HANetf’s full-service white-label ETF platform to simplify the set-up, launch and distribution of their investment ideas.

For more information on HANetf, please visit https://www.hanetf.com/

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

