All-New 2021 Kia Seltos Makes Its Canadian Debut in Montreal

Urban-Ready Crossover Joins Kia’s Bold Utility Lineup

Combines modern styling and sophistication with safety and smart technology that enables your urban life



Right-sized; slots between iconic Soul and sleek Sportage



Powered by efficient 2.0-litre or spirited 1.6-litre Turbo four-cylinder engine



Available all-wheel drive



Well-appointed interior laden with smart technology to enhance the on-road experience approaches Telluride levels of refinement



Well-equipped, starting at just $22,995

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined and right-sized for everything the Canadian landscape can throw at it, from urban alleyways to Prairie straightaways, the all-new Seltos enlivens the Entry SUV segment with an energetic personality that exemplifies the spirit of Kia. As a utility vehicle with an abundance of attitude, the Seltos arrives in Canada with modern styling and a penchant for adventure. Urban dwellers will love its abundance of safety features, while adventurers will appreciate its large cargo space for weekend getaways.

For the Real Life

Complementing Kia’s robust SUV lineup, the Seltos slots between the popular Soul and Sportage models, providing a premium and tech-savvy cabin, a choice of two well-tested engines and an available all-wheel drive system. Get a warm start to your commute, thanks to the available UVO Intelligence telematics system that allows you to pre-condition the interior temperature of your car when you start it using the UVO app. When you see all it has to offer, it’s no wonder the 2021 Kia Seltos is poised and ready to become a true contender in the fastest growing segment in Canada when it goes on sale in the spring of 2020. The All-new Seltos. Real you-enabled.

Safety Features

Safety is always a priority. With that in mind, the all-new Kia Seltos comes equipped with an abundance of passive and active tech, to help you stay safe and connected on the road. The standard Blind Spot Detection Warning system keeps you safe from the things you can’t see while driving, and paired with the Rear-Cross Traffic Alert and rearview Camera it helps alleviate rear blind spots to make parking much safer.

Going on a road trip or simply commuting to work? The available Smart Cruise Control system adapts to the speed of traffic by sensing the distance and speed of the vehicle in front of you. This feature helps to maintain safety in unpredictable highway driving conditions.

Smart Technology

Stay connected with a long list of standard features, including Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. Leading amenities make driving more comfortable and connected on any adventure. Available technologies, such as the 10.25-inch multimedia interface with UVO Intelligence telematics, the 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, and the available Heads-Up Display, standard Heated Front and available heated Rear Seats, and Air-Cooled Front Seats, put the All-new Kia Seltos in a league of its own.

Distinctive Design

Similar to the Telluride’s design theme, the Seltos is a marriage of bold design and delicate details, and stands apart from rivals with its strong, upright stance. The tall front end and up to 7.2-inch ground clearance translate to a tough attitude and an adventurous spirit. Its assertive presence is spearheaded by Kia’s signature tiger nose grille that includes unexpected diamond-like detail. Chiseled surfaces and well-drawn lines lead back to a distinctive profile.

In terms of comfort and space, the Seltos is actually one of the larger vehicles in the Entry SUV segment. The overall length of 4,370 mm, height of 1,615 mm, and a 2,630 mm wheelbase help to generate one of the best interior packages in its niche. First-row headroom of 1,017 mm, second-row legroom of 965 mm, and 752 L of cargo space behind the second row, are all very impressive and sure to come in handy on weekend getaways.

Pricing

MSRPs for the All-new Kia Seltos 2021:

• Kia Seltos 2021 LX FWD @ $22,995

• Kia Seltos 2021 LX AWD @ $24,995

• Kia Seltos 2021 EX AWD @ $27,595

• Kia Seltos 2021 EX Premium AWD @ $30,595

• Kia Seltos 2021 SX AWD @ $32,595

Learn more at kia.ca/seltos

About Kia Canada Inc.

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), established in 1999 and celebrating 20 years in Canada, is a subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. Kia’s full line of award-winning vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers nationwide. The company employs 170 people in its Mississauga, Ontario, headquarters, various locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montreal, Quebec. Kia’s brand slogan “The Power to Surprise” represents the company’s global commitment to surpassing customer expectations through continuous automotive innovation. From compact to crossover to industry leading EV’s, every Kia delivers an extraordinary combination of precision engineering, outstanding performance, innovative features, and advanced safety systems. With one million vehicles sold, popular Canadian models include the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and now Seltos. To learn more about the Kia advantage, visit kia.ca or Kia’s Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.

