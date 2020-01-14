DirectTrust Seeking Nominations for New Board Directors

Nominees for three-year term sought from constituencies reflecting organization’s diverse membership

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today announced a call for nominations for new Directors has been sent to the Membership by its Board of Directors. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.



“We are seeking executive thought-leaders who can articulate the breadth of DirectTrust’s value proposition and translate its many benefits to not only the organization’s constituencies, but the industry as a whole,” stated DirectTrust Board Chair Bruce Schreiber, Chief Technology Officer at MedAllies.

DirectTrust’s volunteer Directors support the work of DirectTrust with mission-based leadership and strategic governance. DirectTrust’s Board of Directors is relatively small and unusually active, working with the CEO on policy, strategy, industry relationships, technological advances, and the end-user experience, including for consumers, their families, and their healthcare providers.



Nominees for a three-year term commencing June 2020 must be and remain associated with members in good standing of DirectTrust. They are sought from various industry groups representative of DirectTrust’s diverse membership, including:

DirectTrust network service providers

Users of DirectTrust network services

Healthcare providers or provider organizations

Providers of services to healthcare providers

Payers of health services

Financiers in the health sector

Governmental agencies

Educational or scientific research organizations

Patient or consumer advocates

Participants in a DirectTrust Standards Consensus Body

Letters of interest with bios may be sent to Kelly Gwynn at Kelly.Gwynn@DirectTrust.org . The deadline for submissions is COB March 13, 2020.



About DirectTrust



DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum for governance, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices needed to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging and broader Health IT communities. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org .

Contact

Ed Emerman

Eagle Public Relations

609.275.5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com



