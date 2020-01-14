ImageWare Systems Kicks off 2020 with over $1.2 Million in Multiple Deals

ImageWare expands its presence in financial services and government sectors.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY ), an industry pioneer in identity proofing and authentication solutions, finalized multiple imminent deals at the beginning of 2020. The new agreements include credit unions and a biometric-centric project for a foreign government agency. Total amount of new contracts is approximately $1.2 million. Each of the orders will be delivered in the first quarter of 2020.



“Working with a government to provide multiple agencies a plan to implement interoperable biometric solutions in both the near and long term, is a partnership that takes time to create,” said Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO, ImageWare Systems. “Multi-agency government solutions are not simple, and opportunities like this can take months to develop.” Mr. Miller also mentioned that ImageWare’s ability to work with multimodal biometrics and its flexibility to accommodate any biometric algorithm or hardware vendor were crucial in securing the contract. “Throughout the world, governments often face powerful adversaries and need the best authentication solution to ensure accuracy, sustainability, and scalability,” concluded the CEO.

David Somerville, SVP of Sales and Marketing, stated that closing multiple deals at the beginning of 2020 is just a reflection of ImageWare’s unparalleled solutions. “We are excited about our new customers in the credit union and foreign government sectors. ImageWare’s products deliver incomparable value and companies are taking notice of us.” The company expects to finalize additional banking, enterprise, and government opportunities throughout 2020.

ImageWare Systems’ multimodal biometric platform supports hundreds of millions of identities through turnkey or software development kit (SDK) systems. A pioneer in the biometrics industry, ImageWare is known for its ultra-flexible, highly secure, and easy-to-use solutions.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor cloud-based authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare’s products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. ImageWare Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Oregon, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. For a full list of ImageWare partnerships with other leading global brands such as ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Verizon, and others, please visit https://www.iwsinc.com/partners/ . To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://www.iwsinc.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

