Biller Genie Expands to Central Florida; Names Fintech Leader Garima Shah as President

Miami-based startup grows Florida Fintech scene with new Orlando operation

Biller Genie , an automated accounts receivable (AR) solution that enables business owners to get paid faster, today announces its expansion to Central Florida and the hiring of noted Fintech executive Garima Shah as President.



Established in 2018, Biller Genie has quickly proven itself as an all-in-one solution to effectively address one of the most significant pain points for businesses: cash flow. By automating administrative busy work and eliminating payment friction, Biller Genie is a virtual AR assistant that shortens the invoice-to-cash cycle and ultimately collects the money business owners are owed – faster.

“It’s the sad truth that 82% of businesses that fail do so because of cash flow issues – not because they don’t offer a great service or their product is not profitable enough,” said Thomas Aronica, CEO and Founder of Biller Genie. “When customers don’t pay on time and receivables start to mount up, it prevents those busy business owners from investing in growth, paying vendors, or even making payroll.

Under Garima’s leadership, we are expanding our distribution and entering a new period of growth on our mission to make AR automation affordable and accessible, so business owners stay busy for the right reasons.”

A sought-after Fintech expert with nearly two decades of experience, Shah will oversee Biller Genie’s corporate strategy, operations management and fundraising initiatives. Additionally, Shah’s expertise is in identifying and developing channel partners – such as financial institutions, integrated software partners and payments processors – by adding value for their clients who can benefit from Biller Genie’s software-as-a-service. To serve a growing segment of those partners, Shah is also overseeing integrations with 25 additional accounting software platforms. Currently, Biller Genie supports some of the most popular accounting systems, including QuickBooks, Xero and AccountingSuite™.

“The e-invoicing market is experiencing unprecedented growth, which is being driven by business owners who can’t keep up with consumers who continue to demand flexible solutions that make it easy for them to pay their bills online – now is the time for businesses to realize that automation is the key to plugging the drain on their bottom line,” said Shah. “In just over a year, Biller Genie has grown into the leader in the AR automation category. This year, we are expanding operations into Orlando in support of our civic leaders in Florida, who put a great emphasis on attracting Fintech companies to the area. This is the first of many milestones we expect to reach in 2020.”

Shah earned her BA from Boston University and her MBA from Rollins College’s Crummer Graduate School of Business. Prior to joining Biller Genie, she served in senior leadership roles at Priority Payment Systems, Direct Connect and Century Payments. In 2019, Shah was named Businesswomen of the Year by the Indian American Chamber of Commerce and Top 40 Under 40 by the Electronic Transactions Association.

About Biller Genie

Based in Miami, Florida, Biller Genie is an innovative accounts receivable automation and e-invoicing platform that helps businesses accelerate cash flow, reduce administrative expenses, and eliminate payment friction. In addition to being named to the Money20/20 Start-Up Academy, Biller Genie is a recent recipient of the Electronic Payment Association’s NexTen Award and the CPA Practice Advisor’s Technology Innovation Award.

