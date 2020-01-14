What to Expect When You’re Expanding or Retrofitting

/EIN News/ -- A webinar hosted by Cannabis Business Times

Boulder, Colorado, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies interested in expanding or retrofitting facilities for cannabis cultivation can gain insight about the process from experts at a free webinar on Thursday, January 16, at 10 a.m. MST. Brandy Keen of Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) and Ryan H. Smith of Cure Solutions will share their expertise at this one-hour event.

Surna, a designer, engineer and manufacturer of environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities, and Cure Solutions, an organically built multi-state operator with cannabis operations in four states including dispensaries, processing and cultivation that owns and/or operates in Ohio, Oklahoma, Colorado and Pennsylvania, are eager to educate cultivators on how they can maintain product quality and consistency as well as minimize capital and operational expenses when building new facilities or retrofitting existing ones.

Brandy Keen, Surna’s co-founder and senior technical advisor, has been designing and consulting for environmental systems in indoor agricultural facilities for over 14 years. She works closely with clients and their engineering teams to design environmental systems that meet the needs of the cultivator and the municipality, with heavy focus on reducing capital and operating costs.

Ryan Smith, Cure’s chief operating officer, is a proven business leader with over 20 years of Fortune 500 and entrepreneurial experience across multiple sectors. He leads all of Cure’s operations including cultivation, processing, and retail across their multi-state footprint as well as the company’s finance, information technology, and human resources functions.

“Every multi-state or multi-facility operator is essentially looking for the same things: lower capital expenses, lower operating expenses and process standardization. With these in place, it’s possible to achieve product consistency and higher yields by doing more of what you’re already doing in one facility or duplicating your product quality in a completely different location,” said Keen.

Smith agreed, adding, “At Cure, our top priority is ensuring that patients can rely on the consistency and experience of each of our products, no matter which of our facilities produces it. Continuous improvement is one of our company’s operating priorities which ensures we are constantly looking for ways to run our business more efficiently and effectively.”

About Surna

Surna Inc. ( www.surna.com ) designs, engineers and manufactures application-specific environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Our engineering and technical team provides energy and water efficient solutions that allow growers to meet the unique demands of a cannabis cultivation environment through precise temperature, humidity, light, and process controls and to satisfy the evolving code and regulatory requirements being imposed at the state, provincial and local level.

Statement about Cannabis Markets

The use, possession, cultivation, and distribution of cannabis is prohibited by U.S. federal law. This includes medical and recreational cannabis. Although certain states have legalized medical and recreational cannabis, companies and individuals involved in the sector are still at risk of being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further, the landscape in the cannabis industry changes rapidly. This means that at any time the city, county, or state where cannabis is permitted can change the current laws and/or the federal government can supersede those laws and take prosecutorial action. Given the uncertain legal nature of the cannabis industry, it is imperative that investors understand that investments in the cannabis industry should be considered very high risk. A change in the current laws or enforcement policy can negatively affect the status and operation of our business, require additional fees, stricter operational guidelines and unanticipated shut-downs.

