Star2Star Receives 2019 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named the Full Spectrum Communications Solution as a 2019 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine .



The 2019 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

The Full Spectrum Communications Solution was recognized for its future-forward, end-to-end delivery of communications products for voice, video, mobile, chat, fax, texting, presence management, and more. The platform offers pure and on-premises cloud deployments that allows customers to choose their ideal solution. It can also be customized for the specific needs of their industry through custom development and integration, in addition to its complete portfolio and cutting-edge add-on options like Desktop as a Service (DaaS), 4G LTE Failover, enhanced SD-WAN, and more.

“We made major strides in our product and overall portfolio in 2019,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We are very proud of what we were able to accomplish last year and that our efforts to provide the most user-friendly and complete communications solution on the market are being recognized. We are elated to receive this award for CX Innovation!”

“Congratulations to Star2Star Communications for receiving a 2019 Customer Experience Innovation Award. Their Full Spectrum Communications Solution has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from Star2Star in 2020 and beyond.”

About Star2Star Communications

Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

