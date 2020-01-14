MPLA backs Executive's economic measures

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 14 - The ruling MPLA party supported Monday the economic and finance measures adopted by the Angolan Executive.,

The endorsement is expressed in a final statement emerged from the meeting of the Secretariat of MPLA Politburo, chaired by the party's vice president, Luísa Damião.

According to MPLA, the current measures aim to tackle the crisis and ensure the well-being of the Angolans.

The participants in the first Ordinary Session expressed solidarity with the rain victims that hit various localities of the country.

The Politburo called on the authorities to continue supporting those affected, continue with the implementation of preventive measures, “to reduce the negative effects caused by of this disaster”.

The meeting analysed issues related to the party internal life and looking into the Political Agenda for 2020.

According to the statement, sent to Angop Tuesday, the Secretariat of Political Bureau praised the activities of solidarity conducted last December 2019.

The statement made the appeal to pursue with the humanitarian and solidarity actions in support for the rain victims.

However, the meeting analysed also the political, economic and social situation of the country, as well as urged the Angolans to cooperate with President João Lourenço and the justice bodies in fight against corruption, impunity and nepotism.

