PRGX Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers List

Recovery audit leader recognized for helping retailers, grocers enhance operational efficiencies, contract compliance and their bottom lines

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, has been named to Food Logistics’ 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. PRGX was recognized for its sophisticated approach to conducting recovery audits and contract compliance audits for companies across the globe, including grocers and retailers. PRGX brings together fragmented, unstructured data across all departments, systems, stakeholders and geographies to identify more than 300 common points of leakage within the source-to-pay cycle.

“In an industry as complex as food and beverage, retailers and grocers are seeking to work with partners who make their jobs easier. Our team of world-class auditors and data experts strive to centralize source-to-pay data for clients and help them create seamless operations that maximize revenue for the long-run,” said Ron Stewart, president and chief executive officer of PRGX. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from Food Logistics and be featured alongside some of the industry’s most advanced, innovative technology and solutions providers.”

Companies on this year’s FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

Media Contact:

Jamee Nelson

PRGX Global, Inc.

770.779.3213

Jamee.Nelson@prgx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.